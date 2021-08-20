Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 2

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Following the closure of the gameweek 1, it’s time for the calculation for the next gameweek in the Fantasy Premier League. The opening fixtures have proved as compelling as ever with all the teams performing as expected, especially the clubs who are expected to fight for the title.
Of course, there were some magnificent standout performances to take note of and many managers got a great start to their campaign who has had the likes of Bruno Fernandes or Mohamed Salah on their respective side.
But if you are one of them who messed up the first week, don't worry you have every chance to redeem yourself in the coming week.
Here is our pick of five players whom should you have in your team to have the best possible results according to fixtures:
Goalkeeper
Alisson Becker LIV, £6m
He is an expensive choice, but Liverpool looked rock-solid once again following the return of Van Dijk and Joel Matip. They next face Burnley at home, hence Alisson has a big chance of getting a successive clean-sheet.
Defender
Joao Cancelo MCI, £6m
Although Manchester City lost against Spurs in their opening fixture, they have the perfect game in Gameweek 2 to return to winning ways. They face Norwich next at home who could find it very hard to penetrate the City defence. Cancelo who has had a couple of attacking returns last year could deliver good points in that aspect.
Midfielder
Mohamed Salah LIV, £12.5m
The most expensive players in FPL this season have taken little time to demonstrate why they require such financial expense. With a huge 17 point haul for his owners, the Egyptian is once again a hot favourite to deliver points against minnow Burnely at Anfield this weekend.
Bruno Fernandes MUN, £12.1m
The Portuguese started the season in impressive fashion, grabbing a hat-trick in his opening game against Leeds United. He next faces Sotton and considering their opening day 3-1 defeat to Everton, he once again could be on the score-line.
Forwards
Dominic Calvert-Lewin EVE, £8m
The England striker has had an outstanding last season and is now off the mark this term with a goal in the 3-1 win vs Southampton. Everton next face Leeds who conceded five on the opening day. Hence, he has every chance to be on the scoresheet once again.