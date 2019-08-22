Fantasy Premier League tips Gameweek 3: Players to pick

Bengaluru, Aug 22: After the sky-high scores of Game Week 1 and Game Week 2 offered a return to normalcy with the average score of the week being a measly 41 points. Many top guns failed to produce the return and ahead of the game week 3, it is time to analyse your further options.
Many could trigger the wild card option to oversee the whole squad and many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of in-form players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the game week which kicks-off with promoted Aston Villa hosting Everton:
De Gea MUN, £6.0m
The Spaniard looks to be an excellent goalkeeper option for the Gameweek 3 preview. He’s got great clean sheet prospects in his upcoming fixtures, plus save and bonus point potential too.
Wan Bissaka MUN, £5.5m
United are at home to host Crystal Palace that’s yet to score a goal this season, and the Red Devils look for a solid defensive unit this term. Clean sheets can be expected from the game and with Bissaka's rate of tackles, and chances creation it put him in the frame for bonus points, ahead of others.
Leandro Trossard BHA, £6m
Brighton this season look an attacking team which resulted in the highly-rated Belgian scored on his debut against West Ham last week. Next up he’s at home to a Southampton side that’s started with back-to-back defeats, so keeping him could be a tricky inclusion.
Sadio Mane LIV, £11.5m
Surely he is going to be one of the top points earners again this season and keeping him in the squad is a no brainer even if they play against Arsenal, who are not so good defensively.
Dani Ceballos ARS, £5.6m
His first start for Arsenal produced assists for both goals in the 2-1 win over Burnley, although his next two fixtures are away to Liverpool and home to Spurs but with the form he is in, owners take a calculative gamble with him.
Mason Mount CHE, £6m
Chelsea's football till now looked the complete opposite of last year and their style of direct football could see them scoring a lot of goals. With an easy trip to Norwich, inclusion if Mount could be a decent move who always looked a threat in the last two games and even scored one in the last game.
Harry Kane TOT, £11m
Has already shown promises in the first two games. Now he plays at home to beleaguered Newcastle, against whom last week Pukki just scored a hat-trick.
Teemu Pukki NOR, £6.7m
Now, the Premier League’s joint-top goal-scorer following his hat-trick against Newcastle, with a home game against misfiring Chelsea up next, an obvious pick of an in-form player.
Anthony Martial MUN, £7.7m
The French forward has started the season in a fine form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and looks reinvented in a two-man attack alongside Marcus Rashford. He is listed as a midfielder but mostly plays as a forward. He will be next up against Palace at home and it is a great prospect to make it three on three on the trot.