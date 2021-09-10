Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 4: Salah, Varane best picks

Bengaluru, September 10: The Premier League action is set to resume this weekend after the international break and once again the attention is set to shift towards Fantasy Premier League calculations.
With the likes of Raphinha, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Thiago Silva and Fred all likely to sit out this weekend as a consequence of their non-involvement with Brazil, the FPL manager may need to alter their teams.
Plus, other South American players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero are also set to be unavailable due to COVID norms, several managers are likely to revamp their squad.
Many could trigger the wild card option this weekend to revamp the whole squad, while many could make some changes in the lineup to proceed with the current trend of in-form players.
If so, we have five names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek 4 which kicks off with Crystal Palace hosting Tottenham on Saturday IST 5:00 pm (11.09.21):
Goalkeeper
Hugo Lloris (£5.6) - Tottenham
The French keeper has registered the highest points so far with three consecutive cleansheets. His next match is against low-scoring Crystal Palace which could also offer him more opportunities to deliver points.
Defender
Raphael Varane (£5.5) - Manchester United
The new recruit delivered 12 points in his first game, picking up a clean sheet, assist and three bonus points. He next faces an easy home against Newcastle this gameweek. As a result, it makes him an outstanding candidate to rely on.
Midfielder
Mohamed Salah (£12.5) - Liverpool
Liverpool have favourable upcoming fixtures starting with Leeds this weekend which makes the Egyptian a must-have in the side. The highest-rated player in FPL has already delivered 30 points in the first three games and is likely to add more.
Forwards
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2m) - Everton
The Everton striker is one of the most in-form and affordable forwards of this season. He has already scored three goals in three games and next faces Burnley at home where he is favourite to deliver points.
Michail Antonio (£7.9) - West Ham
The man in form at the moment with 40 points already in his bag, the Hammers forward is a must inclusion for your team if you have not taken him already. The English striker will do justice to the hype with the match against defensively weak Southampton.