Bayern Munich to play behind closed doors for remainder of 2021 due to COVID-19

Munich, December 3: Bayern Munich will play the remainder of their home matches this year behind closed doors due to rising coronavirus rates in Bavaria.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Soder revealed earlier this week that fans were set to be prevented from attending games "for the foreseeable future".
The Bavarian government on Friday (December 3) approved increased measures in an attempt to contain the pandemic, including bans on spectators at large, cross-region sporting events until the end of the year.
Bayern will face Barcelona in their final Champions League Group E match next Wednesday without fans.
The Bundesliga leaders, already assured of a place in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition, will then take on Mainz on December 11 and Wolfsburg six days later behind closed doors before the mid-season hiatus.
Bayern vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said: "It's a big blow to have to play in front of empty stands at the Allianz Arena again.
"Football is only half as nice without our fans in the stadium, not to mention the financial effects.
"We must of course accept the decision as it is, even though we've done everything we could for the health of our visitors at the Allianz Arena with the 2G+ rule and our hygiene concept."
Augsburg and Greuther Furth will also be affected, while similar measures have been introduced in neighbouring Baden-Wurttemberg, with Freiburg, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim seeing capacities reduced to 750 spectators.