Football Borussia Dortmund Triumphs Over FC Copenhagen 4-2 As Nmecha Scores Twice In a thrilling Champions League match, Borussia Dortmund defeated FC Copenhagen 4-2. Felix Nmecha starred with two goals, while the Danish side managed a late consolation goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 3:28 [IST]

Borussia Dortmund maintained their impressive form in the Champions League by securing a 4-2 victory over FC Copenhagen. The match began cautiously, with limited opportunities for both sides. However, Dortmund took the lead in the 20th minute when Felix Nmecha scored with a powerful shot from distance. Nmecha remained influential, creating a chance for Maximillian Beier, who missed the target.

Before halftime, Copenhagen managed to equalise. Former Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko's attempt was saved by Gregor Kobel, but Ramy Bensebaini's clearance hit Waldemar Anton and ended up in the net. Early in the second half, Copenhagen applied pressure, but Dortmund regained their advantage when Lukas Lerager fouled Serhou Guirassy in the box. Bensebaini converted the penalty confidently.

As the match progressed, both Guirassy and Jobe Bellingham came close to scoring. Nmecha then added his second goal of the night with a composed finish. Substitute Fabio Silva further extended Dortmund's lead with a superb first-time strike. In injury time, Viktor Dadason scored a consolation goal for Copenhagen with a header confirmed by VAR.

This victory marked Dortmund's first Champions League win on Danish soil after previously drawing 2-2 against Copenhagen three years ago. Under coach Niko Kovac, Dortmund has been formidable in Europe, losing only one of nine matches under his guidance. This is the lowest loss percentage for any Dortmund manager with more than two European games.

Dortmund continued their unbeaten streak against Danish teams away from home in European competitions, boasting two wins and two draws. Impressively, they have now scored three or more goals in four consecutive Champions League matches for the first time in their history.

Copenhagen's struggles in the Champions League continue as they have won only two out of 17 matches since the start of the 2022/23 season. This gives them a win percentage of just over 11.7%, which is the lowest among teams that have played more than 15 matches during this period.