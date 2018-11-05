Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

FC Pune's Diego Carlos suspended for two more matches

By
Diego Carlos receives the marching orders
FC Pune City's Diego Carlos receives the marching orders during the match against Goa. Image: ISL Media

Bengaluru, November 5: FC Pune City's Diego Carlos De Olivera has been suspended for three matches and fined Rs 2 lakhs INR for breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 48 'Serious Infringements' and Article 49 'Misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials'.

Carlos was shown a straight red card by referee Pranjal Banerjee for a hard tackle on FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes during their ISL tie in Goa October 28, which the hosts won 4-2.

Match stats

AIFF Disciplinary Committee, based on referee's report, has further sanctioned two match suspension and the financial penalty in addition to the one match automatic suspension for the red card.

That will effectively rule out Carlos from Pune's ISL home tie against Chennaiyin FC on November 6 and away game against ATK on November 10.

Carlos has already sat out of Pune's home against Kerala Blasters which ended in a 1-1 draw

ISL fixtures | Results | Points table

"Diego Carlos having already served one suspension for Match # 26, FCPC vs KBFC, 2nd Nov, will not be available for selection for Match # 30 FCPC vs Chennayin FC on 6 Nov 2018 and Match # 33 vs ATK vs FCPC on 10 Nov 2018, an ISL statement said.

(Source: ISL Media)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ZIM 282, 181/10 (65.4 vs BAN 143
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue