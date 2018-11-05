FC Pune's Diego Carlos suspended for two more matches

Bengaluru, November 5: FC Pune City's Diego Carlos De Olivera has been suspended for three matches and fined Rs 2 lakhs INR for breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 48 'Serious Infringements' and Article 49 'Misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials'.
Carlos was shown a straight red card by referee Pranjal Banerjee for a hard tackle on FC Goa's Seriton Fernandes during their ISL tie in Goa October 28, which the hosts won 4-2.
AIFF Disciplinary Committee, based on referee's report, has further sanctioned two match suspension and the financial penalty in addition to the one match automatic suspension for the red card.
That will effectively rule out Carlos from Pune's ISL home tie against Chennaiyin FC on November 6 and away game against ATK on November 10.
Carlos has already sat out of Pune's home against Kerala Blasters which ended in a 1-1 draw
"Diego Carlos having already served one suspension for Match # 26, FCPC vs KBFC, 2nd Nov, will not be available for selection for Match # 30 FCPC vs Chennayin FC on 6 Nov 2018 and Match # 33 vs ATK vs FCPC on 10 Nov 2018, an ISL statement said.
(Source: ISL Media)