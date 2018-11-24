Football

Fekir insists he'll be fit for Manchester City clash

By Opta
Nabil Fekir
Lyon will have captain Nabil Fekir available for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

London, November 24: Nabil Fekir has allayed fears over his fitness and insisted he will be available for Lyon's Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Fekir was taken off at half-time of the Ligue 1 derby clash against Saint-Etienne on Friday with an adductor injury, sparking concerns he could miss the midweek Group F game with Pep Guardiola's City.

But the France international said: "Everything is fine, I'm recovering.

"We had some trouble in the first half but the most important thing is the victory. I'll be there on Tuesday."

Lyon won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Belgium defender Jason Denayer to move up to second in the table.

