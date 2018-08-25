Nabil Fekir struggling to deal with failed Liverpool move, claims Lyon boss

Bengaluru, August 25: Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has suggested that French attacker Nabil Fekir is struggling to cope with the failed summer transfer window move to Liverpool.
The Lyon attacker Fekir was one of the top transfer targets of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp this summer. It was believed that a fee with the Ligue 1 club had been agreed during the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and the player even went to complete his medical at Liverpool.
Fekir was even pictured in a Liverpool kit, bringing him close to a Premier League move. However, the deal fell through during the medical when the Liverpool medical team pointed out that Fekir had a longstanding knee problem.
Fekir went on to win the World Cup with France but after his return, Fekir is finding it hard to deal with the fact that he missed out on a dream move to the Premier League, Genesio says.
“It is never easy accepting this kind of situation, when you are very near to signing for a club where you want to go,” said the Lyon manager.
“Where you want to reach another level and to give a boost to your career. But as I said, it could have been worse for him. He is at Lyon, at a strong club, he is captain of a team who plays in the Champions League.
“This could be a very important season for Nabil. I haven’t seen any attitudes or signs that make me think he won’t live up to his role the way he did last year.”
Fekir, while talking about the collapsed deal, hinted that he was disappointed at not being able to move to Anfield and admitted he has no clue why the Reds turned down the chance to sign him on a deal reportedly worth £52m.
He told: "Yes, the missed transfer to Liverpool is totally digested.
“These are things that happen. It's like that. We must advance. It's ancient history.
"I heard several things. The real reason is that they (Liverpool) only know it."
After missing out Lyon's opening league game due to an extended post World Cup break, Fekir made his return for Lyon on Friday night (August 24). He played the final 11 minutes as his side beat Strasbourg 2-0, thanks to goals by Martin Terrier and Bertrand Traore.