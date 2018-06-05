Liverpool lead race to sign Lyon's Fekir

Bengaluru, June 5: One of the most-wanted players right now, Lyon's Nabil Fekir has been on the radar of Liverpool for a while now. However, the Frenchman's club were not willing to let him off without a fight to increase his transfer value.
According to the Mirror, the France international has already told Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that he wants to join the Reds. But the President called out for a signing battle that made Bayern Munich interested in signing Fekir. Liverpool have already got Fabinho and it would be a huge boost to sign Fekir as well.
The Lyon man is one of the most exciting attacking players in Europe, and his stats of 23 goals added with eight assists in 40 appearances for Lyon last season proves just how effective he could be for Liverpool.
Reports have now surfaced that both Fekir's agent and representatives from Bayern Munich have denied any mutual interest that puts the Red's in pole position to sign the Frenchman. Fekir is the player who is an ideal replacement for Phillipe Coutinho. And Fekir's agent, Jean-Pierre Bernes said: "There is no contact with Bayern."
Liverpool are hoping to wrap a deal before the World Cup as they risk an increased value addition to his transfer should he perform well in Russia.
Even Liverpool's new man Fabinho hasn't shyed away from calling in Fekir. Fabinho has publicly called on Fekir to join him on Merseyside.
"He is a very good player, of international level," the Brazilian told RMC Sport. "In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has demonstrated things. It's been a few years since he demonstrates his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."
Liverpool's formidable attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino would be bolstered by an equally good attacking midfield trio of Fekir, Fabinho and Kieta.
