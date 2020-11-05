Ferencvaros 1-4 Juventus: Morata at the double as Ronaldo closes in on Casillas' record

Budapest, November 5: Cristiano Ronaldo became just the second player to feature in 18 consecutive Champions League campaigns and Alvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus claimed a 4-1 win over Ferencvaros.
Having missed Juve's opening two Group G games – a win over Dynamo Kyiv and a defeat to Barcelona – due to testing positive for coronavirus, Ronaldo, who scored twice on his return to Serie A action against Spezia, closed in on Iker Casillas' record of appearing in 20 successive Champions League seasons when he started in Budapest.
Miha Blazic's outstanding tackle prevented Ronaldo marking the occasion with a goal on Wednesday (November 4), though Juve had already taken the lead through Alvaro Morata's early effort.
Ronaldo did record an assist, however, setting up Morata to curl in a superb second before Paulo Dybala pounced on a goalkeeping error.
Lasha Dvali's own goal completed the rout, with Franck Boli snatching a late consolation at the other end in the closing stages.
6 - Álvaro Morata has scored the most away goals in all competitions current season among the Serie A players: six out of six of the Spanish striker. Hit.#FerencvarosJuventus #UCL pic.twitter.com/2GnwEGNhj4— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 4, 2020
Juve failed to register a shot on target in their defeat to Barca last week, yet Ronaldo had already tested Ferencvaros goalkeeper Denes Dibusz inside four minutes.
Andrea Pirlo's side had their opener three minutes later – Juan Cuadrado teeing up Morata to tap in.
Ronaldo looked set to make it 2-0 prior to the break, but Blazic made a wonderful challenge to prevent a certain goal, with Juve's number seven then forcing Dibusz into action after the restart.
After ignoring Morata for a chance he blazed wide, Ronaldo made no mistake three minutes later, supplying a neat pass into the Spaniard, who sent a fantastic finish into the top-right corner.
Morata made way shortly after and his replacement Dybala made a swift impact, tucking into an empty net after Dibusz failed to control a backpass.
Another Dibusz calamity gifted Juve a fourth – Dvali only able to turn Dybala's strike in off the bar – though Boli did at least get Ferencvaros on the scoresheet when he finished on the rebound.
What does it mean? Ronaldo gets Juve back to winning ways
Juve managed to win just one of their four matches in all competitions during Ronaldo's absence, but have won both of the games since his return.
The Bianconeri sit second in Group G, three points behind Barca, who saw off Dynamo at Camp Nou.
Morata hitting the mark
Spain international Morata thrived in his first stint at Juve and has enjoyed a good start to his second spell with the Italian champions. He has now scored six goals in total, all of them coming away from home, and the 28-year-old seems right at home after largely indifferent spells at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.
Dybala profits from dismal Dibusz
Juve had the points secured at 2-0, but substitute Dybala was gift-wrapped a goal when Dibusz – who made five saves in total – knocked a pass into his path.
The goalkeeper made a second howler in the 82nd minute, hitting an attempted pass straight to Dybala, whose shot was helped in by Dvali.
What's next?
Lazio host Juve on Sunday (November 8) in Serie A, while Ferencvaros are their next Champions League opponents on November 24.