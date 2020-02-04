Football
Fernandinho warns Manchester City they could face top-four fight

By Dejan Kalinic
Fernandinho

Manchester, February 4: Fernandinho warned Manchester City they would face a top-four fight in the Premier League if their recent struggles continued.

Pep Guardiola's men have been left closer to fifth than first after failing to win two of their past three Premier League games, including Sunday's 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

The two-time defending champions are 22 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool and 14 clear of fifth-placed Spurs.

But Fernandinho said City could face a top-four battle if their recent run of poor form continued.

"We have to focus on the Premier League too, not only on the other competitions," he said.

"If we don't carry on we can be dropped out the top four, so we need to qualify for the Champions League next season. We will focus on the cups and the Champions League too, but we are professionals.

"We need to show our character until the end of the season and finish the league in the best possible way."

While they are well behind in the league, City are in the EFL Cup final and remain alive in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But Fernandinho feels City's inability to take their chances has proven costly.

"During the last four seasons, we have been playing this way. In the last two seasons we were incredible, we won the Premier League twice, we got 198 points over two seasons, we didn't change that much," he said.

"We keep going the same way, creating chances but if you don't score goals, you can't win the games.

"We need to find the solutions, starting tomorrow in training and continuing on the next game against West Ham at home.

"We have to revert the situation and keep winning."

Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
