Fernando Torres to quit Atletico Madrid in January

Bengaluru, November 6: Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres is reportedly set for a move away from Spain as the striker is frustrated with lack of game time in the La Liga club.
Torres made a return to his boyhood club in 2015 on loan from AC Milan and signed a permanent contract with them last season. However, it was rumoured that the Spanish striker could leave the capital for a big money move to the Mexican league.
But the 33-year-old poured cold water on the rumours then and decided to remain in Spain and agreed to sign a new contract with the Madrid based side for a further year. During that period Torres reportedly turned down moves to Mexican league's Cruz Azul and Queretaro.
However, the striker is now believed to be unhappy with his minimalistic involvement in the team. He was only named in the matchday squad twice, first in the league opener against Girona, and in last week's Copa del Rey clash with Elche.
And to have more game time, the former Chelsea player reportedly has asked the club for a January transfer and it is believed that there are already a couple of offers from MLS and China which he is open to negotiate in the next few months.
According to El Larguero, the Spaniard has been left out of Diego Simeone's plans this season and the relationship between the pair is said to be very bitter which could be one factor.
Moreover, the arrival of Diego Costa in January will put him further down the pecking order and this is believed to be a major contributory factor in Torres' decision to leave his boyhood club.
Torres had been with Atletico for 12 years before he made the switch to the Premier League in 2007 where he had spells with Liverpool and Chelsea. He later moved to AC Milan on loan from Stamford Bridge and made a return to the Spanish capital for the second time.