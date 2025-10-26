Football Feyenoord Falls To PSV As Ismael Saibari Scores Hat-Trick In Thrilling Match In a thrilling encounter, Ismael Saibari scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-2 victory for PSV against Feyenoord, drawing both teams level on points at the top of the Eredivisie. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 22:41 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ismael Saibari's hat-trick propelled PSV to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Feyenoord at De Kuip, bringing them level on points at the top of the Eredivisie. This win followed their impressive Champions League triumph against Napoli. PSV took control early, with Saibari scoring first after receiving a precise pass from Mauro Junior and finishing with the outside of his boot.

Shortly after taking the lead, PSV faced a potential setback when Yarek Gasiorowski appeared to handle the ball in the box. However, play continued without penalty. Moments later, Ayase Ueda was brought down in the area, but Feyenoord's penalty appeals were dismissed by the referee. Despite these scares, PSV maintained their advantage going into halftime.

Feyenoord responded strongly after the break, equalising five minutes into the second half through Luciano Valente. He delivered a superb low shot from the edge of the area that found its way into the bottom corner. Yet, their celebration was brief as Saibari quickly restored PSV's lead with his second goal, assisted by Guus Til.

The Moroccan international completed his hat-trick on the hour mark. He capitalised on Matej Kovar's flicked goal-kick and executed an audacious lob over Timon Wellenreuther from outside the box. Despite Feyenoord's efforts to fight back, including Oussama Targhalline's goal in the 73rd minute, they couldn't find an equaliser.

Valente had a golden opportunity to level the score again but missed from close range just four minutes after Targhalline's strike. As a result, Feyenoord remains at the top of the table only by goal difference, with both teams tied on 25 points and six points ahead of Ajax.

Feyenoord's Struggles Against PSV Continue

This defeat extended Feyenoord's winless streak against PSV to eight Eredivisie matches (D3 L4), marking their longest run without a victory over Eindhoven since a ten-match stretch between 1983 and 1987. Despite some clinical long-range efforts, Robin van Persie's team managed only 1.19 expected goals (xG).

In contrast, PSV exceeded their expected goals tally of 1.31 significantly due to Saibari's outstanding performance. He now tops PSV’s scoring chart with six league goals this season, having scored all three shots on target during Sunday's match.