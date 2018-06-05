FIFA 2018 World Cup team analysis: Brazil: Selecao swagger is back

Bengaluru, June 5: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations, including strong contenders Brazil, have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries, defending champions Germany and title contenders Brazil, will feature in the final stage and they have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one final winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener at Luzhniki on June 14. Ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of the 32 countries playing in the World Cup.
Country: Brazil
Placed in Group E with Serbia, Switzerland, Costa Rica.
Fixtures
June 17: vs Switzerland (Rostov, 11.30 pm IST)
June 22: vs Costa Rica (Krestovsky, 5.30 pm IST)
June 27: vs Serbia (Otkrytie, 11.30 pm IST)
FIFA ranking: 2
Previous World Cup: Final
Best finish: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
Star players: Neymar (Paris Saint Germain forward), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, forward), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, midfielder), Paulinho (Barcelona, midfielder).
Coach: Adenor Leonardo Bacchi (Tite)
The Little Canaries from Latin America are strong title contenders. They have a brilliant team, in fact too much brilliance in all departments. A forward line consisting Neymar, who scored a goal upon his return from injury against Croatia in a warm-up game in Anfield, England, Roberto Firmino, another scorer in that game against Croatia, and Gabriel Jesus is the envy of any team.
Barcelona pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho are the central figures in a midfield that also has Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Willian (Chelsea) and Casemiro (Real Madrid). Their defence too look solid with the presence of Thiago Silva (PSG), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Danilo (Manchester City) and Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid).
Brazil have that traditional weakness when it comes to goalkeepers and the joke goes around that no one in Brazil wants to become a custodian as their inner streak is to become goal poachers. But this time, they have two superb goalkeepers in Alisson (AS Roma) and Ederson (Manchester City) and both were in fine touch for their respective clubs.
There is more to Brazil's engine room than those special talents wrapped in yellow. Under coach Tite (pronounced as Cheechee), Brazil, who were the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018, have been playing some pragmatic football mixed with the exotic Latin flavour. He has brought in spirit to Brazilian football which has lost its soul under the torpor of Dunga and after that 7-1 defeat to Germany at home in 2014.
Make no mistake, this is not Brazil of 1982 or 1986 when Socrates, Careca, Falcao and Zico wowed the world but Brazil of 2018 under Tite who has more allegiance to Luiz Filipe Scolari than to the arte futebol of the 80s. But the swagger is back, certainly.
Achilles Heel of Brazil
There are not much chinks in this Brazil squad. If they play to their potential, opponents will have - as the Brazilians say - lenta tempus. But for that, they need to click as a team, members like Neymar, Casemiro, Coutinho and Jesus should conquer their minds and then the rivals in the grandest stage of them all in sports.
Prediction: Of course, Brazil are overwhelming favourites. But Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland are no mere pushovers. Taking these teams for granted will make progress tough for Brazil but as of now its looks a sail with the wind for them.
