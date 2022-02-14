FIFA asks Brazil and Argentina to play World Cup qualifier again

Benngaluru, February 14: Football's global governing body handed out fines and suspensions while ordering Brazil and Argentina to replay the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier that was abandoned after health officials stormed the field to question the quarantine status of players.
It may be recalled that four of Argentina's Premier League players were accused of flouting quarantine requirements in Sao Paulo in September and of falsifying Brazilian coronavirus (COVID-19) declarations by not stating they had been red-listed in Britain in the previous 14 days.
Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will now serve two-match bans in FIFA fixtures after not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol," the world governing body said.
FIFA ordered the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of 550,000 Swiss francs (about $600,000) for "infringements related to order and security", and over the abandonment.
The Argentinian Football Association was fined 250,000 Swiss francs ($270,000) for failing to "comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match", and the abandonment.
FIFA has not set a date or location for the game to be played again. Brazil and Argentina have already sealed a place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in November ahead of the scheduled conclusion of CONMEBOL qualifying in March, when both teams have another two games to play.
In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 21 and ending on December 18 to coincide with the Qatar National Day.
Qatar, who are the reigning Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup champions are building eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth.
Qatar 2022 will be a 28-day affair as the country is set to host the first FIFA World Cup to be held in Middle East and the entire Arab world.
