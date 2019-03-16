Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020

By
FIFA awards India rights to host FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup 2020

New Delhi, March 16: In a massive boost to India, FIFA Council on Friday (March 15) awarded India the rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel took to his Twitter handle to inform about the big development.

"A very proud moment and an honour that our country #India and #AIFF has been confirmed as the host of #FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. We will strive to make it a grand success," tweeted Patel.

This move comes as a major boost to Indian Football because being the host nation India U-17 Women's team get a direct qualification in the big event. It will be the first time when Indian Women's Football Team would be participating in the 16-team event.

The AIFF had earlier expressed its desire to host the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2020 but getting to host the U-17 Women's World Cup is no lesser an achievement.

India already has football stadiums matching FIFA standards as the country hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017 that was won by England.

Being the host nation, India's U-17 Men's Team earned the direct qualification. They lost all three matches but the boys in blue impressed the entire nation with their play.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: india fifa football aiff praful patel
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue