India to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020

New Delhi, March 16: In a massive boost to India, FIFA Council on Friday (March 15) awarded India the rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel took to his Twitter handle to inform about the big development.
"A very proud moment and an honour that our country #India and #AIFF has been confirmed as the host of #FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. We will strive to make it a grand success," tweeted Patel.
A very proud moment and a honour that our country #India and #AIFF has been confirmed as the host of #FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020. We will strive to make it a grand success.@FIFAcom @fifamedia @IndianFootball @fni #football #IndianFootball #ShePower #BackTheBlue— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) March 15, 2019
This move comes as a major boost to Indian Football because being the host nation India U-17 Women's team get a direct qualification in the big event. It will be the first time when Indian Women's Football Team would be participating in the 16-team event.
We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020 🙌🇮🇳🏆#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019
The AIFF had earlier expressed its desire to host the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2020 but getting to host the U-17 Women's World Cup is no lesser an achievement.
India already has football stadiums matching FIFA standards as the country hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017 that was won by England.
4⃣ years, 2⃣ World Cups— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019
Historic moment for India 🇮🇳 👊👊#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #ShePower https://t.co/GfXjtWTuof
Being the host nation, India's U-17 Men's Team earned the direct qualification. They lost all three matches but the boys in blue impressed the entire nation with their play.