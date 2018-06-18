Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings over alleged Mexico homophobic chants

Posted By:
Mexico fans allegedly made homophobic chants in Luzhniki Stadium
Moscow, June 18: FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Mexican Football Federation relating to alleged homophobic chants during the World Cup clash with Germany.

It is alleged some Mexico fans chanted slurs at Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he prepared to take a goal-kick in the first half of the Group F encounter in Moscow.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to Omnisport that disciplinary proceedings have been opened but could not comment further.

Mexico won the game 1-0 thanks to Hirving Lozano's 35th-minute effort and next face South Korea in Rostov on Saturday (June 23).

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 21:30 [IST]
