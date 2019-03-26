FIFA to hear Chelsea's appeal against transfer ban on April 11

Bengaluru, March 26: Former Premier League champions Chelsea have lodged an appeal against a one-year transfer ban to FIFA's Appeal Committee and the case will be heard on April 11, the sport's global governing body confirmed.
Chelsea were banned from registering new players in the next two transfer windows and fined £457,138 after they were found guilty of breaching rules on signing foreign players under the age of 18.
FIFA this month denied Chelsea's request to freeze the ban during the appeal process.
OFFICIAL: Chelsea will have their appeal against a two-window transfer ban heard by FIFA on April 11. pic.twitter.com/Fln40g51kt— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 25, 2019
Chelsea may take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as other clubs have done in the past.
Paris Saint-Germain won a major legal battle recently after the CAS ruled in favour of the Ligue 1 champions against UEFA's allegations of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.