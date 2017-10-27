FIFA U-17 WC: Spain, England players using mosquito repellents to prevent dengue threat

Kolkata, Oct 27: The fatal dengue fever which has terrorised Kolkata for the last couple of weeks has kept the teams from England and Spain on the tenterhooks ahead of the crucial FIFA Under 17 final on Saturday (October 28).
It is transmitted by a special type of mosquito and has even taken lives of more than 20 persons in a fortnight. The participating teams in the final of U-17 World Cup, to be staged on Saturday are in great anxiety after coming to know about the deadly vector-borne disease.
While being in Kolkata, the footballers from both the teams i.e. Spain and England have started taking precautions to prevent the disease by using a special mosquito repellent cream every time they step out on the field.
On Thursday, it was noticed that Spanish colts before stepping into Salt Lake Stadium for training, had applied the anti-mosquito cream on the exposed parts of their bodies.
One of the security officers, posted at the Stadium to escort Spain boys, said on condition of anonymity, “I asked them about the cream. They informed it was an anti-mosquito cream to prevent mosquito bites. England footballers were also using the same thing.”
Abel Ruiz, the captain of the Spanish side, does not want to look at the buzz created over him between top two football clubs Barcelona and Juventus.
In a recent development the graduate from La Masia, Barcelona, has been given an offer by Juventus, especially after Ruiz’s brilliant show in the ongoing tournament.
Ruiz has already kept himself in contention for the top scorer's award i.e. golden boot by scoring six goals in as many matches in the tournament to place himself at the second position after Rihan Brewster of England. Brewster has scored 9 goals in the tournament so far.
Ruiz, speaking to a section of reporters on Thursday evening said, “I am trying to set my focus only on the finals. I am not thinking about any other matter at the moment.”
Despite being one of the promising students from La Masia, Barcelona, Ruiz's favourite striker is Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
Ruiz said, “The Bayern Munich striker is the best number 9 in the world football at the moment. I religiously follow his style of play and want to be a complete striker like him.”