FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Seating capacity at Kochi venue reduced

Bengaluru, October 5: Kerala has always been a state that encourages any form of sport by their passionate fan support at the stadium, be it cricket or football.
In the upcoming FIFA Under 17 World Cup tournament, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will host five matches of Group D, as well as one match from Group C in the group stages. Brazil, Spain and Germany are the teams in action at the venue during the first round. The ground will also host a match each in the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals.
However, there is bad news for the fans who are keen to watch the match at full force in the venue as the Kerala government has announced that the seating capacity of the stadium, which hosts FIFA U-17 World Cup matches from October 7, has been reduced from 41,000 to 29,000.
The state police chief Loknath Behera has suggested that such steps have been only as per security measures and a total of 29,000 spectators and another 3000 staff, including Police personnel, Working and media personnel will be allowed in the stadium.
Earlier in the ISL seasons, the capacity of the stadium was around 55,000 mark, however later while inspection of the stadium the top tier was locked down due to the lack of evacuation points and the capacity reduced to around 41,000.
Although all tickets for the opening day have been reportedly sold out, the Stadium official has suggested that the tickets have been sold keeping in mind of proper accommodation and the fans should not worry about their seating arrangements.
“FIFA has sold tickets only to as many spectators that they can accommodate. So those who have bought tickets need not worry,” said nodal officer APM Mohammed Hanish.
Kochi will host the first match which will be played on October 7 between Brazil and Spain.
2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup Schedule for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi:
Group Stage:
October 7:
Brazil vs Spain- 17:00 IST GROUP D
DPR Korea vs Niger- 20:00 IST GROUP D
October 10:
Spain vs Niger – 17:00 IST GROUP D
DPR Korea vs Brazil – 20:00 IST GROUP D
October 13:
Guinea vs Germany – 17:00 IST GROUP C
Spain vs DPR Korea – 20:00 IST GROUP D
October 18: Round of 16
October 22: Quarter Finals