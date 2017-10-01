FIFA U-17 World Cup: Chile team arrives in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 1: A 21-member Chile national team arrived here today to take part in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, commencing on October 6 across six cities in India.
Coached by former Argentine goalkeeper Hernan Caputo and his support staff, the Chile team touched down at the International Airport here this morning and checked into a plush hotel in the city.
Chile are placed in Group F along with England, Iraq and Mexico and will play all of their group matches at the revamped Salt Lake Stadium here, which will also host the final on October 28.
The Chileans, who left home late night on September 29, and landed here around 8.20am. But despite the jet-lag, they are scheduled to hit the ground in the evening today.
In their final build-up game, the La Roja U-17 team defeated Bolivia 2-0 on September 22 in Rancagua, at the same venue where they made the World Cup cut by finishing runners-up in the South American U-17 Championship.
This would be Chile's fourth appearance at a FIFA U-17 World Cup and their second in a row after hosting the tournament in 2015, where they made it to the last 16 stage. They had made their tournament debut in Japan in 1993, where they surprised everyone by finishing third, their best performance till date.
Chile will open their campaign at the upcoming tournament against England on October 8.
Chile Squad:
Goalkeepers: Julio Borquez (Sprots Iquique), Rodrigo Cancino (University of Chile), Hugo Araya (Cobreloa).
Defenders: Gaston Zuniga (O'Higgins), Matias Silva (Union San Felipe), Lucas Alarcon (University of Chile), Sebastian Valencia, Nicolas Aravena (both Colo Colo); Yerco Oyanedel (Catholic University).
Midfielders: Maximiliano Guerrero, Mauricio Morales (both University of Chile), Martin Lara (Catholic University), Oliver Rojas (Audax Italiano), Branco Provoste (Colo Colo).
Forwards: Diego Valencia, Pedro Campos (Catholic University); William Gama (Santiago Wanderers), Ignacio Contreras (Colo Colo), Ignacio Mesias (Union San Felipe), Jairo Vasquez (Students of La Plata), Antonio Diaz O'Higgins.