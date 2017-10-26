FIFA U-17 World Cup: Former player Douglas blames defensive collapse for defeat

Bengaluru, October 26: Douglas Da Silva woke up in the early hours of Wednesday (October 25) to watch Brazil-England semifinal match in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
The former central defender from Santos and Corinthians who donned East Bengal shirts and had a major role in guiding East Bengal to the ASEAN Cup victory in 2002, is now busy with training the kids at his home town Sao Paulo.
Speaking over phone from Sao Paulo, Douglas revealed that for the first time, Brazil’s football passionate city Sao Paulo woke up to watch the country’s crucial semifinal.
Douglas said, “Giants screens were installed at three to four football clubs here so that the people could enjoy watching the match. It became convenient for us to watch the match as it started at 9.30 am in our time.”
Brazil crashed out of the World Cup once again, after a span of three years when Brazil was demolished by Germany in the senior World Cup. Douglas was obviously upset with the defeat at the hands of England. But he seemed more frustrated with Brazil’s poor defensive show after the lemon break on Wednesday (October 25).
He said, “As Brazil started in a style in the first half I was quite hopeful that we will be reaching finals. Under the perfect leadership of skillful Alan Brazil was playing with great composure. But I was surprised to have watched our two central stoppers.
"They were hardly moving from their own place, keeping huge space in their front to allow England midfielder building up counter attacks and barge into opponent box using speed.“
When asked about the performance of the footballers, Douglas added, “I am amazed to have seen Phil Foden, England’s wing-half from Manchester City. He almost destroyed Brazilian defense and the midfield in the second half. He was my man-of-the-match yesterday.
“Commenting on own footballers’ show yesterday, the former East Bengal defender clarified, Only Alan was agile in the first half. But Paulinho was completely a flop yesterday.”