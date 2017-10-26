FIFA U-17 World Cup: Talking points from England's win against Brazil

Bengaluru, October 26: Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster was the hat-trick hero for the second game in succession as England secured a spot in the Under-17 World Cup final after a stunning 3-1 win over Brazil.
The Liverpool forward bagged a treble for the second successive game to book their place in the final of the u-17 World Cup, while, Spain won their semi-final against Mali later on Wednesday (October 25) to book an all-European final.
The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata was almost full-house in less than 48 hours’ notice of the game being rescheduled from Guwahati and England were superb against Brazil despite the majority of the crowd cheering for the South Americans.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Phil Foden is a gem in the making
Almost 90% of the crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium was cheering for Brazil but Phil Foden was given a standing ovation when he was subbed off which speaks for how good he was against the Selecao. The Man City wonderkid tormented the Brazil defence for fun and Brazil had no answer to stop the youngster.
The youngster has a long way to go and could become a world-class player if he gets the right guidance.
Brazil paid for their poor finishing
Brazil had plenty of chances coming their way but they failed to convert them. Especially in the first half, Brazil was the better team for the most time as they broke down the England defence with their excellent passing but the Brazilian attack was horrible with their finishing.
Lincoln, Paulinho and Alan all missed some really good chances and had Brazil converted those chances we could have had a different story to tell now.
Rhian Brewster could be Liverpool’s answer to their goal scoring woes
Liverpool are struggling to score goals of late and from what we have seen from Rhian Brewster in the U-17 World Cup, he could prove to be the long-term solution to the Reds’ goal scoring woes.
With seven goals in the World Cup so far and two back to back hat tricks in the quarter final and semi final, Brewster has made history and Klopp should give him a chance in the first team in a few months time.