FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu lauds England's team effort

Kolkata, Oct 25: Three times Under-17 World Cup Champions Brazil were crushed to defeat by mighty England on Wednesday (October 25) and the Selecao boys' journey ended prematurely in the semi-final after they lost 3-1.
After the final whistle, Brazil U-17 head coach Carlos Amadeu accepted his team's defeat in the full 90 minutes and suggested that Three Lions were better than them and in every possible way, they deserved the victory.
"They were effective. They created opportunities and scored. England deserved to win. We played well in the first half but couldn't score," said Amadeu.
England scored an early goal in the match, however, the Latin American side quickly put up a fight and scored an equaliser. They even had got the chance to go up ahead in the match when left winger Brenner had the perfect opportunity to score when he encountered a one to one situation with England keeper. However, the youngster put the ball outside of the post.
The head coach although did not single out any player for the loss but said the whole team could not provide a cutting edge in the match.
"I think in football you cannot pick one moment. We were playing good. They scored first but we came back. We got many chances to score but couldn't. Both teams could win. We played against a great team trained by a great coach Steve Cooper."
"No issues with the tactics. We played well tonight. We could attack from the wing. Forwards were good. There was a chance where Lincoln couldn't touch the ball. We created, we had control of the ball but today we couldn't put the ball in the net. The defence was also good. There were some mistakes and England scored and won," he added further.
Liverpool academy star scored all the three goals for England in the game and inspired his team to make it to the final. However, Amadeu suggested it is the team effort which put Three Lions in the hot seat.
"Not only him there are so many players in this World Cup who will have a senior career. England especially have so many talented players."
England will play Spain in the final on October 28 (Saturday), in Kolkata whereas Brazil will play the third position match with Malli at the same venue ahead of the final match.