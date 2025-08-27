‘Nothing will be given, everything will be taken:’ PKL Season 12 coaches promise all-out war

PKL has given me everything, including my family UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Football FIFA Warns AIFF: Indian Football Faces Another Suspension Amid ISL Crisis By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian football is once again on the brink of international suspension as FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued a stern warning to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over its ongoing governance issues.

In a strongly worded joint letter, FIFA's Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany expressed alarm over the AIFF's failure to implement a revised constitution, a matter pending since 2017 before the Supreme Court of India.

"We write to you to express our profound concern at the continued failure to finalise and implement the revised Constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)... Despite repeated assurances, the absence of a clear and compliant governance framework has now created an untenable vacuum and legal uncertainties at the heart of Indian football," the letter stated.

The Supreme Court had in April 2025 directed AIFF not to negotiate new terms of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) - the commercial partner managing the Indian Super League (ISL) - until a final verdict on the AIFF constitution case. With the MRA set to expire on 8 December 2025, FSDL has already put the 2025-26 ISL season on hold.

The impasse has caused widespread disruption, with clubs terminating player contracts and several ISL teams suspending salaries. FIFA and AFC have now given AIFF until 30 October 2025 to secure Supreme Court approval of its revised constitution, align it with FIFA/AFC statutes, and ratify it at the next AIFF General Meeting.

"Failure to meet this schedule will leave us with no alternative but to refer the matter to the relevant FIFA decision-making body... Failure to adhere... may result in sanctions... including the possibility of suspension," the letter warned.

The next Supreme Court hearing, slated for 28 August 2025, will be pivotal. Fans and stakeholders hope for a resolution that averts a ban and restores stability to Indian football.