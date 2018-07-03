FIFA WC 2018: Brazil vs Belgium: All you need to know about the marquee QF clash

Bengaluru, July 3: Brazil will take on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals on Friday (July 6) and it's a match worthy of a final. Both the protagonists have a brilliant array of players and have coaches who are tactically sound.
Here MyKhel looks at some players who can make defining contributions to Brazil and Belgium, thereby capable of influencing the outcome of the match.
BRAZIL
1 Neymar
Neymar has grown in his role during the course of this World Cup. The most evident sign came in the match against Mexico when he played as one among the eleven men and not as a prima donna. He was willing to stand under the shade. There was not much effort from him to be a show pony and put on a vulgar display of his incredible individual skills. Neymar will have to lead against Belgium who have more talent and depth than Mexico.
2 Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho has played the attacking midfielder role with Brazil to perfection in this World Cup. He has threatened to score and at other times he threatened to set up his colleagues in front of the goal. The current form of Belgium demand nothing less than perfection from Coutinho.
3 Willian
The Chelsea midfielder has been the silent contributor for Brazil. He is quick and has the ability to produce defence splitting passes. Willian did that with telling effect against Mexico on Monday (July 3). He received a back heel pass from Neymar and drilled a cross into Mexico box for the latter to cash in on. Willian's quickness and accuracy will be tested against the gigantic Belgium defenders.
Brazil stats
Goals: 7
Shots, on Target: 31
Shots, Total: 77
Possession: 58.67%
Passes: 2267
Passing Accuracy: 87.72%
Goals Conceded: 1
BELGIUM
1 Romelu Lukaku
The forward has been in good touch in this World Cup, scoring four goals. He is a powerhouse of a human being with almost bionic speed but Lukaku is also a smart man. The way he created Belgium's third goal without even touching the ball suited only one adjective - genius. He dragged a Japanese defender to himself to create space for Thomas Meunier to pass and then sold a dummy for Nacer Chadli to set up the winning goal. Lukaku is a threat even he does not score!
2 Eden Hazard
At club level, Hazard is a scorching presence. But he often struggled to replicate the form for Belgium. Now, he has a chance to do so in Russia. Alongside Lukaku and Dries Mertens, Hazard has been a force to reckon with in Russia and Brazil could be the test of his skill and mettle.
3 Jan Vertonghen
The 6"2 central defender is a true to the word towering presence for Belgium in their backyard. He is in the same mould as tough-as-stone European defenders. He does not mind using his immense physique and has the technique to keep or snatch the ball away from rivals. Against Brazil, Vertonghen will have to contain some of the best attacking talents in the world. It will be a battle to look forward to.
Belgium stats
Goals: 12
Shots, on Target: 30
Shots, Total: 76
Possession: 55.6%
Passes: 2155
Passing Accuracy: 85.89%
Goals Conceded: 4
HEAD TO HEAD
Brazil 3 - Belgium 1
