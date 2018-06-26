Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA WC 2018 Highlights: Argentina ride on Rojo goal to enter Round of 16

Posted By: MyKhel Team
Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in their 2-1 win over Nigeria
Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in their 2-1 win over Nigeria

Moscow, June 27: Marcos Rojo was Argentina's unlikely hero as his stunning late winner secured a 2-1 defeat of Nigeria on Tuesday (June 26) that keeps Lionel Messi's side in the World Cup.

FIXTURE | POINTS TABLE | MATCH STATS

The Super Eagles were heading through to the last 16 at Argentina's expense with four minutes to go of the final Group D game, but Rojo's sensational low volley saved Jorge Sampaoli's men and set up a showdown with France in the next round.

Messi gave Argentina the lead in St Petersburg on Tuesday, the Barcelona superstar scoring a stunner to bring up the 100th goal of Russia 2018.

But when Javier Mascherano dragged down Leon Balogun in the box shortly after the restart, Victor Moses stepped up to roll Nigeria level and within touching distance of progressing.

Sampaoli sent on attackers Cristian Pavon, Maximiliano Meza and Sergio Aguero, but it was defender Rojo who came up with a quite brilliant winner.

The right-wing cross from another defender, Gabriel Mercado, was perfectly placed for Rojo to arrive late and slam home an improbable, unstoppable finish that extends Argentina's stay at the World Cup.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue