Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Review: Spain, Norway and Germany make winning starts

By Opta
Jennifer Hermoso converted two penalties for Spain
Jennifer Hermoso converted two penalties for Spain

Paris, June 9: Spain, Germany and Norway made winning starts to their Women's World Cup campaigns on Saturday (June 8).

In the first game of the day, Germany stuttered to a 1-0 victory against China in Rennes.

Carolin Simon hit the crossbar for the two-time world champions, who needed a moment of magic from teenager Giulia Gwinn to break the deadlock.

Germany are now unbeaten in their last 17 Women's World Cup group-stage games with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side among the favourites to triumph in France.

Spain trailed to Thembi Kgatlana's excellent looping finish in the first half of their game against South Africa in Le Havre.

But they came from behind to win 3-1 as Banyana Banyana imploded in the last 20 minutes with Jennifer Hermoso converting a brace of penalties, the second of which was awarded following a VAR check and saw Nothando Vilakazi dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Substitute Lucia Garcia added a late third for Spain, who face Germany in a crunch Group B clash on Wednesday (June 12).

Norway cruised to a 3-0 victory against Nigeria in Reims despite being without the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who has opted not to play at the tournament.

Guro Reiten's deflected effort opened the scoring in the 17th minute and she then set up Lisa-Marie Utland for Norway's second goal before Osinachi Ohale put through her own net to compound Nigeria's misery.

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby will hope an injury to defender Faith Michael, who left the field on a stretcher, was not as serious as it appeared with his side taking on South Korea next.

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 14 - June 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue