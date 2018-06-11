Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: A guide to the venues

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh

Bengaluru, June 11: The 2018 FIFA World Cup will begin on this Thursday (June 14) and will run till July 15. It will be the 21st edition of the quadrennial extravaganza which will be hosted by Russia for the first time. This will be the first World Cup held in Europe since Germany 2006 and this will also be the eleventh time that it has been held in Europe.

The tournament will involve 32 teams, which includes the hosts Russia who have been draw in Group A alongside Uruguay, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and they will play Saudi Arabia in the opener on June 14.

All of the stadium venues are in European Russia to keep travel time manageable. While, a total of 12 stadiums in eleven cities are set to paly hosts to the upcoming tournament. Out of the tweleve, nine of those have been newly built just in time for the World Cup, while other three stadiums have been renovated.

Of the 12 venues used, the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the Saint Petersburg Stadium will be used most, with 7 matches being played at each of these stadiums. While, Sochi, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara will host 6 matches including one quarter-final match apiece, and the Otkrytiye Stadium in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don will host 5 matches apiece including one round of 16 match each.

Meanwhile, Volgograd, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, and Saransk will host 4 matches each and none of these cities will host any knockout stage games.

Now, we will take a brief look at these 12 stadiums:

1. Luzhniki Stadium

City: Moscow

Opening Year: 1956

Stadium Capacity: approx. 80,000

About the Stadium: Largest football stadium in Russia and one of the largest stadiums in Europe. This stadium has organised many memorable events including 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 UEFA Champions League Final etc.

Fixtures:

14 June 2018 (Group A) - Russia vs Saudi Arabia (8.30 PM IST)

17 June 2018 (Group F) - Germany vs Mexico (8.30 PM IST)

20 June 2018 (Group B) - Portugal vs Morocco (5.30 PM IST)

26 June 2018 (Group C) - Denmark vs France (7.30 PM IST)

1 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1B vs 2A (7.30 PM IST)

11 July 2018 (Semi Final) - Winner of 59 vs Winner of 60 (11.30 PM IST)

15 July 2018 (Final) - Winner of 61 vs Winner of 62 (8.30 PM IST)

2. Saint-Petersburg Stadium

City: Saint Petersburg

Opening Year: 2017

Stadium Capacity: approx. 67,000

About the Stadium: The stadium's structure is a beauty. After the opening of the stadium, it organised the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. It is the home of Russian first division football club FC Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Fixtures:

15 June 2018 (Group B) - Morocco vs Iran (8.30 PM IST)

19 June 2018 (Group A) - Russia vs Egypt (11.30 PM IST)

22 June 2018 (Group E) - Brazil vs Costa Rica (5.30 PM IST)

26 June 2018 (Group D) - Nigeria vs Argentina (11.30 PM IST)

3 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1F vs 2E (7.30 PM IST)

10 July 2018 (Semi Final) - Winner of 57 vs Winner of 58 (11.30 PM IST)

14 July 2018 (Third Place) - Loser of 61 vs Loser of 62 (7.30 PM IST)

3. Fisht Stadium

City: Sochi

Opening Year: 2014

Stadium Capacity: approx. 48,000

About the Stadium: The stadium was originally built as an indoor stadium for 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Later, it re-opened as a roofless football stadium which had organised 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Fixtures:

15 June 2018 (Group B) - Portugal vs Spain (11.30 PM IST)

18 June 2018 (Group G) - Belgium vs Panama (8.30 PM IST)

23 June 2018 (Group F) - Germany vs Sweden (11.30 PM IST)

26 June 2018 (Group C) - Australia vs Peru (7.30 PM IST)

30 June 2018 (Round of 16) - 1A vs 2B (11.30 PM IST)

7 July 2018 (Quarter Final) - Winner of 51 vs Winner of 52 (11.30 PM IST)

4. Volgograd Arena

City: Volgograd

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: 45,568

About the Stadium: The stadium has been built after demolishing the old Central Stadium. After the FIFA World Cup, the second-division Russian football club FC Rotor Volgograd will use it as their home venue.

Fixtures:

18 June 2018 (Group G) - Tunisia vs England (11.30 PM IST)

22 June 2018 (Group D) - Nigeria vs Iceland (8.30 PM IST)

25 June 2018 (Group A) - Saudi Arabia vs Egypt (7.30 PM IST)

28 June 2018 (Group H) - Japan vs Poland (7.30 PM IST)

5. Kazan Arena

City: Kazan

Opening Year: 2013

Stadium Capacity: 45,379

About the Stadium: The stadium has the largest LED screen in Europe. Apart from organising the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the stadium also hosted the 2013 Summer Universiade as the main venue (opening/closing ceremony) and 2015 World Aquatics Championships. It is the home venue of FC Rubin Kazan, the first division club of Russian professional football.

Fixtures:

16 June 2018 (Group C) - France vs Australia (3.30 PM IST)

20 June 2018 (Group B) - Iran vs Spain (11.30 PM IST)

24 June 2018 (Group H) - Poland vs Colombia (11.30 PM IST)

27 June 2018 (Group F) - Korea Republic vs Germany (7.30 PM IST)

30 June 2018 (Round of 16) - 1C vs 2D (7.30 PM IST)

6 July 2018 (Quarter Final) - Winner of 53 vs Winner of 54 (11.30 PM IST)

6. Rostov Arena

City: Rostov-on-Don

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: approx 45,000

About the Stadium: The roof and stands have unique structures with irregular shape. After the completion of World Cup, first division club FC Rostov will make this their home venue.

Fixtures:

17 June 2018 (Group E) - Brazil vs Switzerland (11.30 PM IST)

20 June 2018 (Group A) - Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (8.30 PM IST)

23 June 2018 (Group F) - Korea Republic vs Mexico (8.30 PM IST)

26 June 2018 (Group D) - Iceland vs Croatia (11.30 PM IST)

2 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1G vs 2H (11.30 PM IST)

7. Spartak Stadium

City: Moscow

Opening Year: 2014

Stadium Capacity: approx. 45,000

About the Stadium: Usually it is known as Otkritie Arena, but during the FIFA World Cup it will be called as Spartak Stadium. The stadium had organised the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and it is currently the home for FC Spartak Moscow.

Fixtures:

16 June 2018 (Group D) - Argentina vs Iceland (6.30 PM IST)

19 June 2018 (Group H) - Poland vs Senegal (8.30 PM IST)

23 June 2018 (Group B) - Belgium vs Tunisia (5.30 PM IST)

26 June 2018 (Group C) - Serbia vs Brazil (11.30 PM IST)

3 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1H vs 2G (11.30 PM IST)

8. Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

City: Nizhny Novgorod

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: approx. 45,000

About the Stadium: The stadium is built with an impressive design. After the World Cup, second-division Russian club FC Olimpiyets Nizhny Novgorod will use this stadium as their home venue.

Fixtures:

18 June 2018 (Group F) - Sweden vs Korea Republic (5.30 PM IST)

21 June 2018 (Group D) - Argentina vs Croatia (11.30 PM IST)

24 June 2018 (Group G) - England vs Panama (5.30 PM IST)

27 June 2018 (Group E) - Switzerland vs Costa Rica (11.30 PM IST)

1 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1D vs 2C (11.30 PM IST)

6 July 2018 (Quarter Final) - Winner of 49 vs Winner of 50 (7.30 PM IST)

9. Samara Arena

City: Samara

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: 44,918

About the Stadium: The new stadium has built with a nice structure, including the dome shape space-edge glass. FC Krylia Sovetov Samara, the recently promoted club to the first division league of Russian professional football, will use the stadium as their home venue after the World Cup.

Fixtures:

17 June 2018 (Group E) - Costa Rica vs Serbia (5.30 PM IST)

21 June 2018 (Group C) - Denmark vs Australia (5.30 PM IST)

25 June 2018 (Group A) - Uruguay vs Russia (7.30 PM IST)

28 June 2018 (Group H) - Senegal vs Colombia (7.30 PM IST)

2 July 2018 (Round of 16) - 1E vs 2F (7.30 PM IST)

7 July 2018 (Quarter Final) - Winner of 55 vs Winner of 56 (7.30 PM IST)

10. Mordovia Arena

City: Saransk

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: 44,442

About the Stadium: The new stadium will also reduce their seating capacity after the World Cup and it will be around 30,000. In post-world cup, FC Mordovia Saransk will use this stadium as their home venue.

Fixtures:

16 June 2018 (Group C) - Peru vs Denmark (9.30 PM IST)

19 June 2018 (Group H) - Colombia vs Japan (5.30 PM IST)

25 June 2018 (Group B) - Iran vs Portugal (11.30 PM IST)

28 June 2018 (Group G) - Panama vs Tunisia (11.30 PM IST)

11. Ekaterinburg Arena

City: Yekaterinburg

Opening Year: 1957

Stadium Capacity: 35,696

About the Stadium: After the rebuild, the stadium became famous for its unusual structure. After the World Cup, the stadium will reduce their seating capacity to 25,000 and will continue as the home venue of FC Ural Yekaterinburg, a first division club of Russian professional football. The stadium had earlier organised World Allround Speed Skating Championships for Women (1959) etc.

Fixtures:

15 June 2018 (Group A) - Egypt vs Uruguay (5.30 PM IST)

21 June 2018 (Group C) - France vs Peru (8.30 PM IST)

24 June 2018 (Group H) - Japan vs Senegal (8.30 PM IST)

27 June 2018 (Group F) - Mexico vs Sweden (7.30 PM IST)

12. Kaliningrad Stadium

City: Kaliningrad

Opening Year: 2018

Stadium Capacity: 35,212

About the Stadium: It is a new stadium which was built for the World Cup. After the FIFA World Cup, the stadium will reduce their seating capacity to 25,000 and it will be the home ground of FC Baltika Kaliningrad, the second division club of Russian professional football.

Fixtures:

17 June 2018 (Group D) - Croatia vs Nigeria (12.30 AM IST)

22 June 2018 (Group E) - Serbia vs Switzerland (11.30 PM IST)

25 June 2018 (Group B) - Spain vs Morocco (11.30 PM IST)

28 June 2018 (Group G) - England vs Belgium (11.30 PM IST)

