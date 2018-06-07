Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 Full Schedule: Dates, Venue, IST Time

Posted By:
FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off on June 14
FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off on June 14

Bengaluru, June 7: The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just a week way and with preparations almost done, the greatest players on the planet are set to take center stage in Russia. The tournament makes it return to Europe for the first time since Germany 2006, after stops in Africa and South America in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The question on everybody's mind will be if this is the year Lionel Messi finally wins the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements. Or can Cristiano Ronaldo power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to their first ever World Cup crown.

What about the next big thing, Neymar, will he be fit enough to lead a promising Brazil team to its sixth World Cup title?

Defending champions Germany, start as favourites to lift the crown again. While, France and England have also been tipped to do well along with the dark horses Belgium who will be led by a charismatic Eden hazard.

Meanwhile, high-flying Mohamed Salah's Egypt also will be a stern test for the hosts Russia in group A along with Saudi Arabia and the South American team Uruguay led by Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

The hosts will get the party underway on June 14 against Saudi Arabia, and on July 15 a new world champion will be crowned.

In India, Sony network have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will be aired on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 2. While, you can stream the games via Sony LIV as well.

Below you will find the Groups of FIFA World Cup 2018,

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D GROUP E GROUP F GROUP G GROUP H
Russia Portugal France Argentina Brazil Germany Belgium Poland
Saudi Arabia Spain Australia Iceland Switzerland Mexico Panama Senegal
Egypt Morocco Peru Croatia Costa Rica Sweden Tunisia Colombia
Uruguay Iran Denmark Nigeria Serbia South Korea England Japan

Check out the complete schedule for the tournament in Indian Standard Time (IST):

Date Fixtures Time(IST) Venue
Thursday, June 14 Russia vs. Saudi Arabia 8.30 PM Moscow
Friday, June 15 Egypt vs. Uruguay 5.30 PM Yekaterinburg
Morocco vs. Iran 8.30 PM St Petersburg
Portugal vs. Spain 11.30 PM Sochi
Saturday, June 16 France vs. Australia 3.30 PM Kazan
Argentina vs. Iceland 6.30 PM Moscow
Peru vs. Denmark 9.30 PM Saransk
Sunday, June 17 Croatia vs. Nigeria 12.30 AM Kaliningrad
Costa Rica vs. Serbia 5.30 PM Samara
Germany vs. Mexico 8.30 PM Moscow
Brazil vs. Switzerland 11.30 PM Rostov
Monday, June 18 Sweden vs. South Korea 5.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Belgium vs. Panama 8.30 PM Sochi
Tunisia vs. England 11.30 PM Volgograd
Tuesday, June 19 Colombia vs. Japan 5.30 PM Saransk
Poland vs. Senegal 8.30 PM Moscow
Russia vs. Egypt 11.30 PM Saint Petersburg
Wednesday, June 20 Portugal vs. Morocco 5.30 PM Moscow
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia 8.30 PM Rostov
Iran vs. Spain 11.30 PM Kazan
Thursday, June 21 France vs. Peru 5.30 PM Yekaterinburg
Denmark vs. Australia 8.30 PM Samara
Argentina vs. Croatia 11.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Friday, June 22 Brazil vs. Costa Rica 5.30 PM St Petersburg
Nigeria vs. Iceland 8.30 PM Volgograd
Serbia vs. Switzerland 11.30 PM Kaliningrad
Saturday, June 23 Belgium vs. Tunisia 5.30 PM Moscow
Germany vs. Sweden 8.30 PM Sochi
South Korea vs. Mexico 11.30 PM Rostov
Sunday, June 24 England vs. Panama 5.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Japan vs. Senegal 8.30 PM Yekaterinburg
Poland vs. Colombia 11.30 PM Kazan
Monday, June 25 Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt 7.30 PM Volgograd
Uruguay vs. Russia 7.30 PM Samara
Iran vs. Portugal 11.30 PM Saransk
Spain vs. Morocco 11.30 PM Kaliningrad
Tuesday, June 26 Australia vs. Peru 7.30 PM Sochi
Denmark vs. France 7.30 PM Moscow
Iceland vs. Croatia 11.30 PM Rostov
Nigeria vs. Argentina 11.30 PM St Petersburg
Wednesday, June 27 South Korea vs. Germany 7.30 PM Kazan
Mexico vs. Sweden 7.30 PM Yekaterinburg
Switzerland vs. Costa Rica 11.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Serbia vs. Brazil 11.30 PM St Petersburg
Thursday, June 28 Japan vs. Poland 7.30 PM Volgograd
Senegal vs. Colombia 7.30 PM Samara
England vs. Belgium 11.30 PM Kaliningrad
Panama vs. Tunisia 11.30 PM Saransk
Saturday, June 30 Round of 16: Match 50:
Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up		 7.30 PM Kazan
Round of 16: Match 49:
Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up		 7.30 PM Sochi
Sunday, July 1 Round of 16: Match 51:
Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up		 7.30 PM Moscow
Round of 16: Match 52:
Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up		 11.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Monday, July 2 Round of 16: Match 53:
Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up		 7.30 PM Samara
Round of 16: Match 54:
Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up		 7.30 PM Rostov
Tuesday, July 3 Round of 16: Match 55
(Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up)		 7.30 PM St Petersburg
Round of 16: Match 56
(Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up)		 11.30 PM Rostov
Friday, July 6 Quarterfinal: Match 57
(Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner)		 7.30 PM Nizhny Novgorod
Quarterfinal: Match 58
(Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner)		 11.30 PM Kazan
Saturday, July 7 Quarterfinal: Match 60
(Match 55 winner vs. Match 66 winner)		 7.30 PM Samara
Quarterfinal: Match 59 (Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner) 11.30 PM Sochi
Tuesday, July 10 Semifinal: Match 61
(Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner)		 11.30 PM St Petersburg
Wednesday, July 11 Semifinal: Match 62
(Match 59 winner vs. Match 60 winner)		 11.30 PM Moscow
Saturday, July 14 Third-place match: Match 63
(Match 61 loser vs. Match 62 loser)		 7.30 PM St Petersburg
Sunday, July 15 Final: Match 64
(Match 61 winner vs. Match 62 winner)		 8.30 PM Moscow

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018
    Read in Telugu: ఫిఫా వరల్డ్ కప్ 2018 పూర్తి షెడ్యూల్: తేదీలు, వేదికలు, సమయం

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue