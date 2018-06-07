Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Group B analysis (Spain, Portugal, Iran, Morocco)

Written By:
A mural of Spain captain Sergio Ramos at Krasnodar, Russia ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 (Image: Twitter)
A mural of Spain captain Sergio Ramos at Krasnodar, Russia ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 7: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than a week when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.

World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table

The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.

Other groups: Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.

Group B

Countries: Spain, Iran, Portugal, Morocco

Fixtures:

Morocco vs Iran at 8.30 pm IST on June 15 (Saint Petersburg)

Portugal vs Spain at 11.30 pm IST on June 15 (Sochi)

Portugal vs Morocco at 5.30 pm IST on June 20 (Moscow Luzhniki)

Iran vs Spain at 11.30 pm IST on June 20 (Kazan)

Spain vs Morocco at 11.30 pm IST on June 25 (Kaliningrad)

Portugal vs Iran at 11.30 pm IST on June 25 (Saransk)

Key game: Portugal vs Spain

Interesting battles: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Sergio Ramos (Spain)

Sardar Azmoun (Iran) vs Pepe (Portugal)

Diego Costa (Spain) vs Mehdi Benatia (Morocco)

Group predictor: Spain had an unceremonious exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, having been thrashed 5-1 by Netherlands and 2-0 by Chile in the group stages. This time around, they are the favourites to go all the way in Russia and they have the talent to back it up too. Comprising an energetic midfield with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio backed by experienced hands in Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, Spain will bring their flair and creativity to the attack. The defensive duo of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique have proven to be the best in the world right now and it will be interesting to see how they match up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

While the big name in the Portuguese side is definitely Ronaldo, they also have certain upcoming stars in the midfield. Andre Silva of AC Milan and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City could light up the games against Spain and Iran. Ricardo Quaresma is on the wrong side of his thirties but Portugal, coached by tactical mastermind Fernando Santos, have shown they can perform as a team.

Speaking of teams, Carlos Queiroz's Iran is a balanced side. Sardar Azmoun has netted on 11 occasions for Iran in qualifying, including against India in Bengaluru. Russia is familiar territory for the 23-year-old, who plays for Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League. Complimenting him is AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who was the Eredivisie's top-scorer this season with 21 goals. The defence remains solid and will prove hard for big countries to breach.

But two young sides Iran and Morocco will be up against the European heavyweights Spain and Portugal for a spot in the Round of 16. Had Iran been in any other group, their progress to the knockouts would have been guaranteed.

Mehdi Benatia, Morocco captain, will seek the best from his side, who brushed aside Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mali during qualifying. Hakim Ziyech of Ajax Amsterdam is a terrifying set-piece specialist and will orchestrate the moves from the midfield but it will be difficult for them to earn three points against Spain and Portugal. A draw against Iran will be a good result for North African side.

Group picks: Spain and Portugal to go through. Iran to finish third and Morocco fourth.

Team-by-team analysis:

Group E: Brazil | Costa Rica | Serbia | Switzerland

Group F: Germany | Sweden | Mexico | South Korea

Group G: Belgium | Panama | England | Tunisia

Group H: Poland | Japan | Colombia | Senegal

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue