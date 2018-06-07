FIFA World Cup 2018: Group B analysis (Spain, Portugal, Iran, Morocco)

Bengaluru, June 7: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than a week when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.
The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.
Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.
Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.
📺 ¡¡Lo que el ojo no ve!! Así se hizo el posado para la foto oficial del Mundial de #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/j7Jw6jK051— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 5, 2018
Group B
Countries: Spain, Iran, Portugal, Morocco
Fixtures:
Morocco vs Iran at 8.30 pm IST on June 15 (Saint Petersburg)
Portugal vs Spain at 11.30 pm IST on June 15 (Sochi)
Portugal vs Morocco at 5.30 pm IST on June 20 (Moscow Luzhniki)
Iran vs Spain at 11.30 pm IST on June 20 (Kazan)
Spain vs Morocco at 11.30 pm IST on June 25 (Kaliningrad)
Portugal vs Iran at 11.30 pm IST on June 25 (Saransk)
Key game: Portugal vs Spain
O segredo da VITÓRIA está na força da nossa UNIO!@selecaoportugal #Pepe #PP3 #Pepe3 #ForcaPortugal #Umbro #Fpf #PortugalUnido #JuntosSomosMaisFortes #ConquistaOSonho #ConquerYourDream pic.twitter.com/ihLZDd8Qjx— Pepe (@officialpepe) June 6, 2018
Interesting battles: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Sergio Ramos (Spain)
Sardar Azmoun (Iran) vs Pepe (Portugal)
Diego Costa (Spain) vs Mehdi Benatia (Morocco)
Group predictor: Spain had an unceremonious exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, having been thrashed 5-1 by Netherlands and 2-0 by Chile in the group stages. This time around, they are the favourites to go all the way in Russia and they have the talent to back it up too. Comprising an energetic midfield with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio backed by experienced hands in Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, Spain will bring their flair and creativity to the attack. The defensive duo of Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique have proven to be the best in the world right now and it will be interesting to see how they match up against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.
Novo treino, com o foco na partida frente à Argélia! #ConquistaOSonho— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 5, 2018
Contamos contigo no jogo de despedida da Seleção! Já tens bilhete? https://t.co/vWmxtMnI4p pic.twitter.com/zoYRnJP6Ao
While the big name in the Portuguese side is definitely Ronaldo, they also have certain upcoming stars in the midfield. Andre Silva of AC Milan and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City could light up the games against Spain and Iran. Ricardo Quaresma is on the wrong side of his thirties but Portugal, coached by tactical mastermind Fernando Santos, have shown they can perform as a team.
Speaking of teams, Carlos Queiroz's Iran is a balanced side. Sardar Azmoun has netted on 11 occasions for Iran in qualifying, including against India in Bengaluru. Russia is familiar territory for the 23-year-old, who plays for Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League. Complimenting him is AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who was the Eredivisie's top-scorer this season with 21 goals. The defence remains solid and will prove hard for big countries to breach.
Iran 🇮🇷— Charlee (@caurlaus) May 31, 2018
# Of Appearances: 5
FIFA Ranking: 21
Best Player: Sardar Azmoun
Iran are the weakest team in the group and will probably find it hard to take points from the two European powerhouses. Their hopes will lie on the“Iranian Messi”Azmoun.
Realistic Finish: Group Stage pic.twitter.com/pEuqvKEw3g
But two young sides Iran and Morocco will be up against the European heavyweights Spain and Portugal for a spot in the Round of 16. Had Iran been in any other group, their progress to the knockouts would have been guaranteed.
Players to follow in the #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #Russia2018 #IranTeam #IranNationalTeam #IranFootball #Iran #Alireza #alireza_jahanbakhsh #alirezajahanbakhsh pic.twitter.com/Untc3buPBD— Lateral Esquerdo (@lateralesquerdo) May 29, 2018
Mehdi Benatia, Morocco captain, will seek the best from his side, who brushed aside Ivory Coast, Gabon and Mali during qualifying. Hakim Ziyech of Ajax Amsterdam is a terrifying set-piece specialist and will orchestrate the moves from the midfield but it will be difficult for them to earn three points against Spain and Portugal. A draw against Iran will be a good result for North African side.
Hakim Ziyech: Won possession in both the midfield (175) and attacking third (50) more times than any other player in the Eredivisie this season— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 31, 2018
For more player stats -- https://t.co/NMUIY8kjvn pic.twitter.com/RSFxeZbERd
Group picks: Spain and Portugal to go through. Iran to finish third and Morocco fourth.
Team-by-team analysis:
