Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal hold Spain

Posted By: Mykhel Team
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal for Portugal against Spain
Sochi, June 14: Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick earned Portugal a dramatic 3-3 draw in their Group B opener against Iberian neighbours Spain.

Spain led with three minutes to go after Nacho Fernandez hit a wonderful 25-yard drive but Ronaldo was determined to steal the headlines for himself.

FIXTURE | MATCH STATS

And he ended the day with a World Cup match-ball after hitting an outrageous late free-kick to ensure the spoils were shared in this blockbuster clash in Sochi.

Captain Ronaldo had given Portugal a fourth-minute lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Madrid team-mate Nacho, restoring the lead thanks to David de Gea's horrible mistake.

Diego Costa replied twice to get the 2010 champions level, with Nacho's beautiful goal having seemingly settled a high-class encounter at the Fisht Stadium.

Ronaldo, though, had other ideas and stepped up to beat De Gea again with a perfect 20-yard free-kick, almost snatching all three points with a stoppage-time header.

FullTime: PRT 3 - 3 ESP
    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 0:08 [IST]
