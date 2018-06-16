FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Ronaldo hat-trick helps Portugal hold Spain

Sochi, June 14: Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick earned Portugal a dramatic 3-3 draw in their Group B opener against Iberian neighbours Spain.
Spain led with three minutes to go after Nacho Fernandez hit a wonderful 25-yard drive but Ronaldo was determined to steal the headlines for himself.
And he ended the day with a World Cup match-ball after hitting an outrageous late free-kick to ensure the spoils were shared in this blockbuster clash in Sochi.
That was ridiculous.— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018
Take a bow @selecaoportugal and @SeFutbol, what a game! #PORESP pic.twitter.com/G3HdXdlK93
Captain Ronaldo had given Portugal a fourth-minute lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Madrid team-mate Nacho, restoring the lead thanks to David de Gea's horrible mistake.
Diego Costa replied twice to get the 2010 champions level, with Nacho's beautiful goal having seemingly settled a high-class encounter at the Fisht Stadium.
June 15, 2018
Ronaldo, though, had other ideas and stepped up to beat De Gea again with a perfect 20-yard free-kick, almost snatching all three points with a stoppage-time header.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends