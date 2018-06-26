FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Iceland vs Croatia

Rostov-on-Don, June 26: Iceland face familiar foes Croatia in their final FIFA World Cup Group D match on Tuesday (June 26) in Rostov-on-Don.
There are two changes for Iceland as Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaces Rurik Gislason and striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson drops to the bench as Udinese midfielder Emil Hallfredsson comes in. Meanwhile, there are several changes to the Croatia side as expected, but star midfielder Luka Modric starts.
Here is how the two sides line up:
Iceland: Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Ingason, R. Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gudmundsson, Bjarnason, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, G. Sigurdsson, Finnbogason
👇 Our starting lineup for the game against Croatia.#fyririsland #vikingclap pic.twitter.com/uGDYJp3qnA— Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 26, 2018
Croatia: Kalinic, Pivaric, Caleta-Car, Corluka, Jedvaj, Badelj, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic, Pjaca, Kramaric
🇮🇸🆚🇭🇷— HNS | CFF (@HNS_CFF) June 26, 2018
⬇️#CRO starting lineup!#BeProud #ISLCRO #WorldCup #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/8TUla21c14
Croatia have already secured their place in the round of 16, but will need a win or a draw to top the group and avoid winners from Group C. While, Iceland are still in with a chance of progression with a win. So are Nigeria and Argentina who meet each other to decide the fate of the group.
Here is the possibilities of how the group could be decided as all sorts of outcomes are possible with Croatia, on six points, through but will top the group only if they beat or draw with Iceland. Nigeria, on three points, will secure their spot in the last 16 with a victory over Argentina, who sit bottom of the group on one point behind Iceland on goal difference.
A draw may also be enough for Nigeria even if Iceland beat Croatia, depending on goal difference. To go through, Argentina need to beat Nigeria while hoping Iceland lose to or draw with Croatia. If Iceland and Argentina both win, to move to four points, they will be split by goal difference.
Meanwhile, Zlatko Dalic is set to rest players at risk of suspension when he faces his counterpart Heimir Hallgrimsson expects will be a typically uncompromising affair.
Croatia and Iceland are well acquainted with one another after meeting in a qualifying play-off for the 2014 World Cup, a tie won 2-0 on aggregate by the Balkan team to deny the minnows their first appearance at the tournament.
They were drawn in the same qualifying group for this year's event, and both progressed, although it was Iceland who finished two points above Croatia in top spot.
Dalic's side secured their passage to the round of 16 courtesy of victories over Nigeria and Argentina, meaning he can afford to protect the six players at risk of suspension for the knockout stages if they pick up a second yellow card, including Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic.
Hallgrimsson, meanwhile, knows his players are likely to find themselves in a physical battle, as they seek to take advantage of Croatia's comfortable situation to sneak through in second spot, having drawn 1-1 with Argentina, before losing 2-0 to Nigeria in Volgograd last time out.
The match will take place on familiar territory for three of Iceland's players, as Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson, Ragnar Sigurdsson and Sverrir Ingi Ingason play their club football for local team FC Rostov.
