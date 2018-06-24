Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

It may be my last World Cup - 'Realistic' Pogba determined to reign in Russia

Posted By:
Paul Pogba

Moscow, June 24: Paul Pogba wants to help France win the 2018 World Cup as he is "realistic" over the possibility of never playing in the tournament again. The Manchester United midfielder has helped Les Bleus record wins over Australia and Peru in Russia, sending them through to the last 16 with a game to spare in Group C.

However, Didier Deschamps' side have yet to dazzle ahead of their clash with second-place Denmark on Tuesday, with Pogba's performances once again coming under intense media scrutiny.

However, having missed out on glory on home soil at Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in the final, the 25-year-old is less interested in what his critics have to say and instead focused only on making sure France lift the trophy on July 15.

"Maybe it's my last World Cup, we do not know," he told reporters.

"I'm really enjoying myself, I'm going to forget the critics, do my talking on the pitch as it's the only answer.

"I give my best for my jersey, my team, for France. I really want to win this World Cup."

Asked why it could be his last tournament, considering his age, Pogba replied: "I'm realistic about the fact that it may be my last World Cup.

"We do not know what's going to happen tomorrow, maybe I'll be injured or there will be players who will outperform me.

"But I hope to do more than one. Some players do not even play one World Cup in their careers."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 205/10 (34.4 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue