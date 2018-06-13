FIFA World Cup 2018: Kevin De Bruyne warns Eden Hazard to stay calm in Russia

Moscow, June 13: Belgium striker Kevin De Bryune has warned his teammate Eden Hazard to be wary of any rough treatment in the FIFA World Cup 2018 from opponents after the midfielder faced numerous harsh tackles against Costa Rica, in the last friendly in which he had to limp off the field.
During, Belgium's 4-1 victory over Costa Rica Hazard suffered a leg injury following several aggressive tackles from his opponents.
The midfielder was a continuous threat in the offensive third, however, to stop him opponents were targeting him to eliminate the rhythm. The creative winger, however, has been facing the same treatment during club football also but his compatriot De Bryune now has urged him to stay cool during the campaign and has asked him to take care of his nerve on the pitch.
"If you are good then people try to kick you," De Bruyne told the Telegraph.
"He is in a position where a lot of people are around him and you get kicked.
"Even if he gets kicked we get a free-kick, an advantage, and they get a yellow, so it is positive. You need to calculate what is coming.
"You try to stay calm as much as possible. Sometimes that isn't easy but you just try."
Belgium came from behind to score four against Costa Rica after trailing to a fine goal by Bryan Ruiz. Martinez’s side fought back through goals by Dries Mertens, Michy Batshuayi and two goals from the in-form Romelu Lukaku.
Ahead of the big tournament, the Red Devils preparations have been superb as in the last four games, they have won thrice and drew once, scoring 11 goals.
With a star-studded line-up consists of European side's top players, Belgium have been tipped by many to go far but De Bryune has suggested they are keeping their feet on the ground despite such recognition.
"I don't know if we can get better, you'll have to see in the World Cup," he added. "The goal is not to win every game by four or five. The goal is to win each game that is coming.
"We know there are going to be difficult moments in a big tournament and you have to try to deal with those and then take advantage," he added.
Belgium's Group G campaign commences against minnows Panama before they face England and Tunisia.
