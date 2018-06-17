Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Germany 0 - Mexico 1: Lozano hands Mexico the lead

Posted By:
Germany

Moscow, June 17: Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer are included in Germany's starting line-up for the first game of their World Cup title defence. Neuer has not played a competitive fixture since September due to a foot injury, while there was strong speculation Ozil could be dropped.

Reports had suggested Julian Draxler would be preferred to Ozil, but both men start for Germany against Mexico in Moscow.

Joachim Low's side for the Group F clash also includes Timo Werner and Thomas Muller, while Marvin Plattenhardt starts at left-back with Jonas Hector suffering from a cold.

Match Live Score | World Cup Fixtures | Groups and Points Table | All final squads for Russia sorted by groups

1
958057

Low has shown willingness to make big calls, having surprisingly opted to leave Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of his final squad.

Mexico's XI includes former Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez, who will be supported in attack by Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela.

Germany Team Analysis | Mexico Team Analysis | Group F

Mexico has been keeping a relatively low profile since arriving in Russia, something that cannot be said of its boisterous supporters who have been a visible presence on the streets of Moscow since the middle of the week. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio's main headache leading into the Germany game is how to improve an impotent attack that has managed just one goal in the last four matches — Giovani dos Santos' effort against Scotland.

The country's all-time record goalscorer Javier Hernandez endured a disappointing season at West Ham and arrived in Russia without a goal in two months. With Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta also failing to impress in the warm-up matches, Osorio may look to pack the midfield and try to play on the break against Low's men.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: DEU 0 - 1 MEX
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue