FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Germany 0 - Mexico 1: Lozano hands Mexico the lead

Moscow, June 17: Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer are included in Germany's starting line-up for the first game of their World Cup title defence. Neuer has not played a competitive fixture since September due to a foot injury, while there was strong speculation Ozil could be dropped.
Reports had suggested Julian Draxler would be preferred to Ozil, but both men start for Germany against Mexico in Moscow.
Joachim Low's side for the Group F clash also includes Timo Werner and Thomas Muller, while Marvin Plattenhardt starts at left-back with Jonas Hector suffering from a cold.
Match Live Score | World Cup Fixtures | Groups and Points Table | All final squads for Russia sorted by groups
Low has shown willingness to make big calls, having surprisingly opted to leave Manchester City winger Leroy Sane out of his final squad.
Mexico's XI includes former Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez, who will be supported in attack by Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela.
Germany Team Analysis | Mexico Team Analysis | Group F
Mexico has been keeping a relatively low profile since arriving in Russia, something that cannot be said of its boisterous supporters who have been a visible presence on the streets of Moscow since the middle of the week. Coach Juan Carlos Osorio's main headache leading into the Germany game is how to improve an impotent attack that has managed just one goal in the last four matches — Giovani dos Santos' effort against Scotland.
The country's all-time record goalscorer Javier Hernandez endured a disappointing season at West Ham and arrived in Russia without a goal in two months. With Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta also failing to impress in the warm-up matches, Osorio may look to pack the midfield and try to play on the break against Low's men.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends