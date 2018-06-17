Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ozil will deliver - Draxler

Ozil

Moscow, June 17: Julian Draxler believes Mesut Ozil will be one of the most important players for Germany at the World Cup. Ozil had an inconsistent season for Arsenal in 2017-18 as the Gunners again finished outside of the top four in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has played 90 times for the national team, isn't certain of a starting spot for Germany, but PSG midfielder Draxler believes Ozil is one of squad's most creative players.

"All the noise about Mesut being subdued and not up to his best is not true and has been way over the top," Draxler said.

"The debate about his body language has been raging for a couple of years but he is an exceptional player.

"He has technical abilities that are unparalleled. He's probably our most creative player. He will be there when we need him and he will deliver."

Germany has an excellent recent record at major tournaments and Draxler wants his team to continue that run against Mexico.

"Mexico has never defeated Germany. It's a new tournament and history doesn't matter, but we hope that we will hold up tradition, and Mexico won't defeat us," he added.

The holders and four-time World Cup winners face Mexico in Moscow Sunday before they play Sweden and South Korea in their other Group F matches.

