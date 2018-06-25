Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Sweden winger Durmaz says racist abuse 'passed limit'

Posted By:
Jimmy Durmaz

Moscow, June 25: Jimmy Durmaz and the rest of the Sweden squad took a powerful stand against racism as the nation's football association made complaints of online abuse on behalf of the winger to police. Substitute Durmaz conceded the free-kick that was dispatched by Toni Kroos in injury time in Sweden's agonising 2-1 defeat to Germany in the World Cup on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was later targeted on social media, and on Sunday the Sweden squad stood behind Durmaz as he read a statement before shouting "f*** racism" in unison.

Durmaz, who was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents, said: "I am a footballer at the highest level so I have to accept that I am criticised for what I do on the pitch. That's part of the job – and I am always willing to accept that. But there are limits and that limit was passed yesterday.

"What is even worse, when they go after my family and my children and threaten them. Who the hell does that kind of thing?

"I am Swedish and I am proud to represent the Swedish national team - it is the biggest thing you can do as a footballer. I will never let any racists destroy my pride. We all have to make a stand against racism.

"At the same time I want to thank everyone who has been supportive and showed their love - it means an awful lot. Please, continue to support Sweden. We need you."

Earlier in the day, general secretary Hakan Sjostrand confirmed the Swedish FA had reported the abuse to police on behalf of the player.

"A number of complaints have been made with the Swedish FA as the plaintiff so that Jimmy can concentrate on what he is here to do – play football. But Durmaz is fully behind the complaints," Sjostrand said via a statement.

"We do not tolerate a player being subjected to threats or abuse. It's uncomfortable and very upsetting to see the treatment that Jimmy Durmaz has had to put up with. Completely unacceptable."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: SL 99/5 (36.0 vs WI 204
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue