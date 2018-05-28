Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Tarkowski leaves England camp for hernia surgery

Posted By:
England and Burnley defender James Tarkowski was part of Gareth Southgates standby list
England and Burnley defender James Tarkowski was part of Gareth Southgates standby list

London, May 28: Burnley defender James Tarkowski has left England's training camp to have surgery, his club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been training with the national team since Monday (May 21), having been named on the five-man standby list for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

However, any hopes he had of joining team-mate Nick Pope in heading to Russia look to have been dashed, although Burnley expect him to be available for the start of pre-season training.

"James Tarkowski has withdrawn from England's World Cup preparation camp at St. George's Park to undergo a hernia operation," a club statement read.

"Tarkowski is expected to be fit for the Clarets' return to pre-season training in early July."

Burnley added that England do not plan to call up another defender for the remainder of the training camp.

Southgate's side begin their warm-up for the World Cup with a friendly match against Nigeria next Saturday (June 2).

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue