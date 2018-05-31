Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Colombia have to battle hate factor to succeed in Russia

James Rodriguez (left) of Colombia with teammate Radamel Falcao (right) and coach Jose Pekerman during a training session for the FIFA World Cup (Image: Twitter)
Bengaluru, May 31: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.

In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?

In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.

And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.

Country: Colombia

Placed in Group H also featuring Japan, Poland and Senegal

Fixtures: Colombia vs Japan, June 19, at 5.30 pm (Saransk)

Colombia vs Poland, June 24, at 11.30 pm (Kazan)

Colombia vs Senegal, June 28, at 7.30 pm (Samara)

FIFA ranking: 16

Previous World Cup: 2014 (eliminated from quarterfinals by Brazil)

Best finish: 2014 quarterfinals

Star players: James Rodriguez (midfielder for Bayern Munich), Radamel Falcao (striker for Monaco), Davinson Sanchez (defender for Tottenham Hotspur), Juan Cuadrado (midfielder for Juventus)

Coach: Jose Pekerman

Colombia are always one of the most hated sides in the World Cup. Remember when Camilo Zuniga injured Neymar in the 2014 World Cup quarterfinal, ruling him out for the semi-final against Germany (where Brazil were humiliated 1-7)? After that, attacking midifielder Edwin Cardona will come off a five-match ban for making an offensive gesture against a South Korean player during a friendly in November 2017. And now, Colombia are placed in a group that has another Asian nation, Japan.

Even on the final match-day of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Colombia only needed a draw to book their spot in Russia, while their opponents Peru also needed a draw to make the qualifying playoffs. The Cafeteros did just that - split points and slowing down their pace even though they had plenty of time to attack.

Love them or hate them, the Cafeteros are definitely fighters who will do anything to get a win. And this could be their secret to success in Russia.

Or will it be that man again - James Rodriguez? Back in 2014, Rodriguez stunned the footballing world in Russia and single-handedly guided Colombia to the quarterfinals with his mazing runs, pinpoint passes and crazy goals. This time around, he also has striker Radamel Falcao, who was injured during the Brazil World Cup four years ago, for company.

Apart from these two though, the defence has no identity, while the other midfielders could struggle to support Falcao in case Rodriguez is man-marked. Coach Jose Pekerman, who was also around in 2014, bases most of his formations around Rodriguez and the challenge for Colombia should be to find a way around this deadlock.

Initially, they won't face this problem in Group H. Defensively, they should stay strong against pacey Senegal and hard working Japan. Poland, especially with Robert Lewandowski, will pose a problem. And that game in Kazan could determine who qualifies as the group-toppers.

James Rodriguez of Colombia is consoled by David Luiz of Brazil after the 2014 World Cup loss (Image: Twitter)
Prediction: Colombia are poised to qualify from Group H. Their target will be to reach the quarterfinals and take it from there.

