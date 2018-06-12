FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Egypt on a wing and prayer for Mohamed Salah

Bengaluru, June 12: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is a few days away and all the qualified nations, from favourites Brazil to outsiders Egypt, have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
FIFA WC 2018 FIXTURE | GROUP A ANALYSIS | SAUDI ANALYSIS
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium? Can some outsiders like Egypt spring surprise?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
Good feelings... pic.twitter.com/Jhyd2kYVKI— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 3, 2018
Country: Egypt
Placed in Group A along with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.
Fixtures: June 15: vs Uruguay, 5.30pm IST (Ekaterinburg)
June 19: vs Russia, 8.30pm IST (St Petersburg)
June 25: vs Saudi Arabia, 7.30pm IST (Volgograd)
FIFA ranking: 45
Previous World Cup: Not qualified
Best finish: Group stage, 1990
Star players: Mohamed Salah (Striker, Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Midfielder, Arsenal)
Coach: Hector Cooper
June 11, 2018
The struggling Pharaohs
Before the Russian edition, Egypt have made it to only two World Cups - 1934 and 1990. And on both the occasions they have not gone past the group stage. So, history is totally against Egypt. But a point comes when the pages of history will be rewritten. For Egypt, 2018 could offer that point in time.
There are two layers for Egypt's hopes of making it to the knockout stages for the first time. 1. They have a kind draw in Group A with only Uruguay stand as a superior outfit. Saudi Arabia and Russia are struggling with their own issues. 2. The presence of two world class players - Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny.
🙏🏼 🛫🇷🇺🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/k69Ec7Mwns— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) June 10, 2018
Salah does not need introduction as his rain of goals for Liverpool in the last Premier League season will act as a testimony for his form and class. He is the strength of Egypt. But ironically, he is their weakness too. Egypt is Salah or nothing and if he does not regain fitness ahead then they will struggle to find goals. Sergio Ramos' gruesome tackle has resulted in an injured shoulder and an entire nation is praying for his recovery on time.
The star, of course, is Salah. But the conductor of Egypt's moves will Elneny, the midfielder who plays for Arsenal in the Premier League. But he too has been struggling with an ankle injury.
Prediction: Egypt should be able to seal a knockout berth behind Uruguay. But they still are waiting for a final word on Salah and they need a positive news soon.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends