FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Fantasy players of Round 3

Bengaluru, July 1: Surprisingly, our list for Round 3 has all debutantes and more so, all defenders. And this might be a fact due to teams resting their star players for the Round of 16 and also that France played out the first goal-less draw of this World Cup. Here’s the list of top 5 Fantasy Players for Round 3 of World Cup:
1) Andreas Granqvist vs Mexico (12 pts)
It was a do or die match for Sweden and Germany in Round 3, and the underdogs proved their mettle as they trumped 3-0 over Mexico and dumped the World Champions out in Group Stages. Sweden were third going into the match against undefeated Mexico and by 90 minutes, topped the group with superior goal difference. Granqvist scored a goal and kept a clean sheet to ensure Sweden progress to Round of 16.
2) Yerry Mina vs Senegal (12 pts)
The Colombian defender backed his performance from Round 2 by scoring the winner in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal. Mina showed his importance in the side with back-to-back goals in successive games as Colombia shrugged off their opening day defeat to make it to the knockout stages. Senegal became the first team to bow out in Group Stages due to inferior disciplinary record.
3) Milan Badlej vs Japan (12 pts)
Although an inconsequential match for Poland, Senegal relied heavily on Robert Lewandowksi and co. to perform to ensure they became the only African team to progress into the Round of 16. Milan Badlej was at the heart of this with his second-half winner and a clean sheet that put Senegal on second place. However, a yellow card more than Japan dumped Senegal out in the Group Stages.
4) Thiago Silva vs Serbia (12 pts)
Brazil needed to prove they are World Cup winning team. After narrowly escaping an upset against Switzerland and scoring two in injury time against Costa Rica, Brazil played a dominant match against Serbia. Captain Thiago Silva was brilliant at the back, keeping a clean sheet and backed his performance with a goal as well.
5) Kim Young-Gwon vs Germany (12 pts)
Probably the shock of the World Cup. While South Korea had already packed their bags for home, they made sure that the defending champs too bowed out with them. And although Korea’s keeper Jo HYEONWOO was the Man of the match, Young-Gwon had the last blow with his injury time goal that devastated German fans.
