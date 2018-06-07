FIFA World Cup 2018: Who will win the Golden Boot in Russia?

Bengaluru, June 7: "It's about vision, it's about how quick do you react and how quick your brain can be in certain situations. It is about plan before, see before, then you will execute it better." That's Theirry Henry, one of the greatest marksmen for France, Arsenal and Barcelona, on what makes a lethal striker in football.
The FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia is upon us and among other things, the focus will be on strikers - the most privileged class in football. They are the poster boys of any team because victory more often than not comes from their boot.
In Russia too, an array of strikers across the globe have assembled and they will give headaches to rival defence with their ability to find goals from nowhere. The Golden Boot is the most cherished individual award in any World Cup and who will get that in Russia 2018? Mykhel takes a close look.
Neymar (Brazil)
When Neymar was signed by FC Barcelona as a 21-year-old, the Brazilian was more of a trickster with the ball than a finisher. But as he teamed up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Spain, Neymar improved a lot as a striker. His inborn positional awareness and ball control got blended with his goal finding ability.
Neymar can find target with his right or left foot - a rare gift - he still retains that bag of tricks - dribble, little twist and turns and feints. He's our No 1 contender for the Golden Boot.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
The Real Madrid star is the closest we have to the 'Perfect Striker' specimen. Perhaps, he is the most athletic of all the contemporary footballers and a few possess his pace, power and leaping ability. He can sprint at the speed of 100M runner and still control the ball easily, a dreaded combination to tackle if you are a defender. And he has that laser-guided free-kick too.
Portugal will depend a lot on Ronaldo to fetch their goals and if he finds his range there is no reason why CR7 can lift the Golden Boot.
Lionel Messi (Argentina)
In that little frame, what we have is pace, ability to find angles and dribble past defenders almost invisibly. In fact, Messi is certainly one of the greatest to play soccer and is in good form too - 45 goals from 54 games for Barcelona this season. Though Argentina have abundance of attacking talents to call on in Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain, Messi is neck out among them.
But Messi and his colleagues should find that cohesion that he enjoys in Barcelona and if they click in Russia then Little Lio could lay his hands on two prizes - Golden Boot and the World Cup.
Eden Hazard (Belgium)
Belgium are no longer mere outsiders in World Cup. If they can leave AS Roma striker Radja Nainggolan out of the WC squad then the Europeans have some special talents in their side. And none shines brighter than Eden Hazard, the Chelsea striker. If Hazard and Romelu Lukaku can tame the big stage situation then the opponents will have some tough time. Hazard also has the ability to find goals at the right time, especially in big matches. A Golden Boot winner?
Thomas Muller (Germany)
The German striker had won the Golden Boot in the 2010 edition and got beaten to the prize by a solitary goal by Colombia's James Rodriguez in 2014. Muller has 10 World Cup goals to his credit and the Bayern Munich man could some more this time. Muller does not do fancy stuff or make enthralling long, dribbling runs but he ensures his presence in the box at the right time.
That timing and ability to lurk under the radar make Muller one of the most feared strikers around and he is a strong contender for the Golden Boot.
Dark horse
Harry Kane (England)
The Tottenham Hotspur striker is in glittering form this season for country as well as for the club. A bit in the Ronaldo mould, Kane has the pace, power and precision as testified by his 56 goals this season. Kane does not look to score those magical goals but his mantra is more simple - shoot low, hard and into the bottom corner. It's not eye-popping but practical and effective. And that's all matters in football - productivity.
More of a commoner among the elite strikers, Kane may just get benefited from that simplicity to his journey towards the Golden Boot.
Best of the rest
Antoine Griezmann (France)
The wiry Atletico Madrid striker gives a sharp edge to France. "Antoine has improved in every area - fitness, tactical awareness, personality, aggression, intensity, ball recovery, attacking threat - and it's all his own doing," said Diego Simeone, Atlético coach, after their Europa League final win over Marseille. France coach Didier Deschamps will rely on Griezmann and colleague Olivier Giroud for goals that can carry France all the way. A Golden Boot for Griezmann could add a glittering edge.
