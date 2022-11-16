Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group predictions and group-wise fixtures with kick off time in IST of Qatar 2022

By

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off this weekend with host Qatar taking on Ecuador in the tournament curtain-raiser at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor on Sunday (November 20).

As hosts Qatar are in Group A along with three-time runners up Netherlands, AFCON 2022 winners Senegal and Ecuador, while Group B sees former champions England drawn alongside USA, Iran and Wales.

Two-time champions Argentina are in Group C along with Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland, while defending champions France have been drawn with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.

Group E consists of two recent former champions Spain and Germany alongside Japan and Costa Rica, while Belgium, Canada, Morocco and last edition's runners up Croatia make up Group F.

Record five-time champions Brazil are in Group G with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, while the final group - Group H - consists of Portugal, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.

South American giants Brazil and Argentina alongside France head into the tournament as favourites, while England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay and Belgium also are expected to put up a serious challenge.

The Group winners and runners up after the single round robin matches (each team faces three other teams of their respective groups) progress to the knock out rounds. The group stage starts on November 20 and concludes on December 2.

The first knock out round, the round of 16s, is scheduled to be held from December 3 to December 6. The eight round of 16 fixtures will be as follows:

• Group A winner vs Group B runner up

• Group B winner vs Group A runner up

• Group C winner vs Group D runner up

• Group D winner vs Group C runner up

• Group E winner vs Group F runner up

• Group F winner vs Group E runner up

• Group G winner vs Group H runner up

• Group H winner vs Group G runner up

Now, here is a look at the Group-wise fixtures and the teams possibly progressing to the knock outs:

Qatar 2022 - Group A

Qatar 2022 - Group A

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 20 Sunday Qatar vs Ecuador 9:30 PM
November 21 Monday Senegal vs Netherlands 9:30 PM
November 25 Friday Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM
November 25 Friday Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM
November 29 Tuesday Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM
November 29 Tuesday Netherlands vs Qatar 8:30 PM

Prediction: Netherlands start favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by Senegal, but the two may face a serious threat from Ecuador for a spot. Qatar as host nation could also spring in a surprise. Winner: Netherlands, Runner Up: Senegal.

Qatar 2022 - Group B

Qatar 2022 - Group B

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 21 Monday England vs Iran 6:30 PM
November 22 Tuesday USA vs Wales 12:30 AM
November 25 Friday Wales vs Iran 3:30 PM
November 26 Saturday England vs USA 12:30 AM
November 30 Wednesday Iran vs USA 12:30 AM
November 30 Wednesday Wales vs England 12:30 AM

Prediction: England start clear favourites to win the group and could be joined in the knock out rounds by USA, who will face a serious challenge from Iran and Wales. Winner: England, Runner Up: USA.

Qatar 2022 - Group C

Qatar 2022 - Group C

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 22 Tuesday Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM
November 22 Tuesday Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM
November 26 Saturday Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6:30 PM
November 27 Sunday Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM
December 1 Thursday Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM
December 1 Thursday Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM

Prediction: Argentina start favourites to win the group, but face a threat for the spot from Poland and Mexico, who will also can't be written off in making the knock out rounds. With matches played in familiar conditions, Saudi Arabia also could cause an upset. Winner: Argentina, Runner Up: Poland.

Qatar 2022 - Group D

Qatar 2022 - Group D

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 22 Tuesday Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM
November 23 Wednesday France vs Australia 12:30 AM
November 26 Saturday Tunisia vs Australia 3:30 PM
November 26 Saturday France vs Denmark 9:30 PM
November 30 Wednesday Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM
November 30 Wednesday Australia vs Denmark 8:30 PM

Prediction: France start favourites to win the group and could be joined by Denmark in making the knock out rounds. But Australia and Tunisia are also capable of causing an upset to change the order of the group table. Winner: France, Runner Up: Denmark.

Qatar 2022 - Group E

Qatar 2022 - Group E

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 23 Wednesday Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM
November 23 Wednesday Spain vs Costa Rica 9:30 PM
November 27 Sunday Japan vs Costa Rica 3:30 PM
November 28 Monday Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM
December 2 Friday Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM
December 2 Friday Costa Rica vs Germany 12:30 AM

Prediction: Germany and Spain both start favourites to win the group, but both Japan and Costa Rica are capable of causing an upset. Winner: Germany, Runner Up: Spain.

Qatar 2022 - Group F

Qatar 2022 - Group F

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 23 Wednesday Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM
November 24 Thursday Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM
November 27 Sunday Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM
November 27 Sunday Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM
December 1 Thursday Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM
December 1 Thursday Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM

Prediction: A tough group to call, but Belgium may edge out Croatia and Canada to win the groups with latter two fighting it out for the runner up spot. Morocco could also surprise many and open up the possible group of the death. Winner: Belgium, Runner Up: Canada.

Qatar 2022 - Group G

Qatar 2022 - Group G

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 24 Thursday Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM
November 25 Friday Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM
November 28 Monday Cameroon vs Serbia 3:30 PM
November 28 Monday Brazil vs Switzerland 9:30 PM
December 3 Saturday Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM
December 3 Saturday Brazil vs Cameroon 12:30 AM

Prediction: Pre-tournament favourites Brazil are expected to win the group with all three of Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon closely fighting for the runner up spot. Winner: Brazil, Runner Up: Serbia.

Qatar 2022 - Group H

Qatar 2022 - Group H

Date Day Fixture Time in IST
November 24 Thursday Uruguay vs South Korea 6:30 PM
November 24 Thursday Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM
November 28 Monday South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM
November 28 Tuesday Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM
December 2 Friday South Korea vs Portugal 8:30 PM
December 2 Friday Ghana vs Uruguay 8:30 PM

Prediction: Portugal and Uruguay will be challenged for a spot by South Korea, while Ghana too can spring a surprise in the tough group. Winner: Uruguay, Runner Up: Portugal

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 18:55 [IST]
