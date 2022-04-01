FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues – All You Need To Know

Doha, April 1: Former champions are set to clash as Spain will face Germany in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while hosts Qatar were drawn against the Netherlands and Senegal at the group stage which took place in Doha.
Luis Enrique's 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany will do battle in Group E along with Japan, while the winner of a play-off between Costa Rica or New Zealand will be their other opponents.
Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 21 before coming up against African champions Senegal and the Oranje in Group A.
Euro 2020 runners up England were drawn in Group B along with the USA, Iran and European Play-off winner - either Wales or Scotland or Ukraine.
Meanwhile, defending champions France were drawn in Group D along with Denmark, Tunisia and Intercontinental play-off 1 winner - either Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.
Five-time champions Brazil, the top-ranked side in the world, will fight it out with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.
Copa America champions Argentina, captained by the mercurial Lionel Messi, will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.
The 2018 runners-up Croatia and Belgium were drawn in Group F along with Morocco and Canada, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Here is a look at the groups, group stage fixtures, venues and knock out round fixtures:
FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|GROUP C
|GROUP D
|Qatar
|England
|Argentina
|France
|Ecuador
|Iran
|Saudi Arabia
|Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
|Senegal
|USA
|Mexico
|Denmark
|Netherlands
|European Play-off winner
|Poland
|Tunisia
|GROUP E
|GROUP F
|GROUP G
|GROUP H
|Spain
|Belgium
|Brazil
|Portugal
|Intercontinental play-off 2 Winner
|Canada
|Serbia
|Ghana
|Germany
|Morocco
|Switzerland
|Uruguay
|Japan
|Croatia
|Cameroon
|South Korea
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Venues
Groups A, B, E, F: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
Groups C, D, G, H: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium
Group Stage Fixtures (Timing will be updated when revealed)
|DATE
|FIXTURES
|21 November 2022
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|21 November 2022
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|21 November 2022
|England vs Iran
|21 November 2022
|USA vs European Play-off winner
|22 November 2022
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|22 November 2022
|Mexico vs Poland
|22 November 2022
|France vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
|22 November 2022
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|23 November 2022
|Spain vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner
|23 November 2022
|Germany vs Japan
|23 November 2022
|Belgium vs Canada
|23 November 2022
|Morocco vs Croatia
|24 November 2022
|Brazil vs Serbia
|24 November 2022
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|24 November 2022
|Portugal vs Ghana
|24 November 2022
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|25 November 2022
|Qatar vs Senegal
|25 November 2022
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|25 November 2022
|England vs USA
|25 November 2022
|European Play-off winner vs Iran
|26 November 2022
|Argentina vs Mexico
|26 November 2022
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|26 November 2022
|France vs Denmark
|26 November 2022
|Tunisia vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
|27 November 2022
|Spain vs Germany
|27 November 2022
|Japan vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner
|27 November 2022
|Belgium vs Morocco
|27 November 2022
|Croatia vs Canada
|28 November 2022
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|28 November 2022
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|28 November 2022
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|28 November 2022
|South Korea vs Ghana
|29 November 2022
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|29 November 2022
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|29 November 2022
|European Play-off winner vs England
|29 November 2022
|Iran vs USA
|30 November 2022
|Poland vs Argentina
|30 November 2022
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|30 November 2022
|Tunisia vs France
|30 November 2022
|Intercontinental play-off 1 winner vs Denmark
|1 December 2022
|Japan vs Spain
|1 December 2022
|Intercontinental play-off 2 winner vs Germany
|1 December 2022
|Croatia vs Belgium
|1 December 2022
|Canada vs Morocco
|2 December 2022
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|2 December 2022
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|2 December 2022
|South Korea vs Portugal
|2 December 2022
|Ghana vs Uruguay
FIFA World Cup 2022 Knock out round fixtures
|DATE
|TIME in IST
|FIXTURE
|VENUE
|3 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|3 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|4 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|4 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|5 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group F
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|5 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group H
|Stadium 974, Doha
|6 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group E
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|6 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Round of 16 – 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group G
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|9 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 - 5 vs Winners Round of 16 - 6
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|9 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 - 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|10 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Quarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 - 7 vs Winners Round of 16 - 8
|Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
|10 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Quarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 - 3 vs Winners Round of 16 - 4
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|13 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|14 December 2022
|10:30 PM
|Semi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|17 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Third place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|18 December 2022
|8:30 PM
|Final: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail