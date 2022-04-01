Football
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues – All You Need To Know

By

Doha, April 1: Former champions are set to clash as Spain will face Germany in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, while hosts Qatar were drawn against the Netherlands and Senegal at the group stage which took place in Doha.

Luis Enrique's 2010 champions Spain and 2014 champions Germany will do battle in Group E along with Japan, while the winner of a play-off between Costa Rica or New Zealand will be their other opponents.

Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 21 before coming up against African champions Senegal and the Oranje in Group A.

Euro 2020 runners up England were drawn in Group B along with the USA, Iran and European Play-off winner - either Wales or Scotland or Ukraine.

Meanwhile, defending champions France were drawn in Group D along with Denmark, Tunisia and Intercontinental play-off 1 winner - either Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Five-time champions Brazil, the top-ranked side in the world, will fight it out with Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

Copa America champions Argentina, captained by the mercurial Lionel Messi, will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Group C, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana.

The 2018 runners-up Croatia and Belgium were drawn in Group F along with Morocco and Canada, who qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Here is a look at the groups, group stage fixtures, venues and knock out round fixtures:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

GROUP A GROUP B GROUP C GROUP D
Qatar England Argentina France
Ecuador Iran Saudi Arabia Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
Senegal USA Mexico Denmark
Netherlands European Play-off winner Poland Tunisia
GROUP E GROUP F GROUP G GROUP H
Spain Belgium Brazil Portugal
Intercontinental play-off 2 Winner Canada Serbia Ghana
Germany Morocco Switzerland Uruguay
Japan Croatia Cameroon South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage Venues

Groups A, B, E, F: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Groups C, D, G, H: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium

Group Stage Fixtures (Timing will be updated when revealed)

DATE FIXTURES
21 November 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador
21 November 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands
21 November 2022 England vs Iran
21 November 2022 USA vs European Play-off winner
22 November 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
22 November 2022 Mexico vs Poland
22 November 2022 France vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
22 November 2022 Denmark vs Tunisia
23 November 2022 Spain vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner
23 November 2022 Germany vs Japan
23 November 2022 Belgium vs Canada
23 November 2022 Morocco vs Croatia
24 November 2022 Brazil vs Serbia
24 November 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon
24 November 2022 Portugal vs Ghana
24 November 2022 Uruguay vs South Korea
25 November 2022 Qatar vs Senegal
25 November 2022 Netherlands vs Ecuador
25 November 2022 England vs USA
25 November 2022 European Play-off winner vs Iran
26 November 2022 Argentina vs Mexico
26 November 2022 Poland vs Saudi Arabia
26 November 2022 France vs Denmark
26 November 2022 Tunisia vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner
27 November 2022 Spain vs Germany
27 November 2022 Japan vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner
27 November 2022 Belgium vs Morocco
27 November 2022 Croatia vs Canada
28 November 2022 Brazil vs Switzerland
28 November 2022 Cameroon vs Serbia
28 November 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay
28 November 2022 South Korea vs Ghana
29 November 2022 Netherlands vs Qatar
29 November 2022 Ecuador vs Senegal
29 November 2022 European Play-off winner vs England
29 November 2022 Iran vs USA
30 November 2022 Poland vs Argentina
30 November 2022 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
30 November 2022 Tunisia vs France
30 November 2022 Intercontinental play-off 1 winner vs Denmark
1 December 2022 Japan vs Spain
1 December 2022 Intercontinental play-off 2 winner vs Germany
1 December 2022 Croatia vs Belgium
1 December 2022 Canada vs Morocco
2 December 2022 Cameroon vs Brazil
2 December 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland
2 December 2022 South Korea vs Portugal
2 December 2022 Ghana vs Uruguay

FIFA World Cup 2022 Knock out round fixtures

DATE TIME in IST FIXTURE VENUE
3 December 2022 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
3 December 2022 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
4 December 2022 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
4 December 2022 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
5 December 2022 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group F Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
5 December 2022 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group H Stadium 974, Doha
6 December 2022 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group E Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
6 December 2022 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group G Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
9 December 2022 8:30 PM Quarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 - 5 vs Winners Round of 16 - 6 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
9 December 2022 10:30 PM Quarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 - 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2 Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
10 December 2022 8:30 PM Quarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 - 7 vs Winners Round of 16 - 8 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
10 December 2022 10:30 PM Quarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 - 3 vs Winners Round of 16 - 4 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
13 December 2022 10:30 PM Semi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1 Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
14 December 2022 10:30 PM Semi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
17 December 2022 8:30 PM Third place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
18 December 2022 8:30 PM Final: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2 Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 22:50 [IST]
