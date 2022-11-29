FIFA World Cup 2022 Stats: Numbers after second round of group stage matches

Race for the Qatar 2022 Golden Boot (Most Goals)
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|3
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|3
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|2
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|2
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|2
|Mehdi Taremi
|Iran
|2
|Olivier Giroud
|France
|2
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|2
|Andrej Kramaric
|Croatia
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|2
|Mohammed Kudus
|Ghana
|2
|Cho-Gu Sueng
|Korea
|2
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|2
Most Assists
|Player
|Country
|Assists
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|2
|Jordi Alba
|Spain
|2
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|2
|Harry Kane
|England
|2
|Andrija Zivkovic
|Serbia
|2
Race for Golden Glove (Most Clean Sheets)
|Player
|Country
|Clean Sheets
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|2
|Alisson
|Brazil
|2
|Yassine Bounou
|Morocco
|1
|Diogo Costa
|Portugal
|1
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|1
Most Saves
|Player
|Country
|Saves
|Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|12
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|9
|Yann Sommer
|Switzerland
|9
|Shuichi Gonda
|Japan
|8
|Milan Borjan
|Canada
|8
|Andries Noppert
|Netherlands
|7
|Mat Ryan
|Australia
|6
|Aymen Dahmen
|Tunisia
|6
|Lawrence Ati-Zigi
|Ghana
|6
|Mohammed Al Owais
|Saudi Arabia
|6