FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Iran and Wales made early exit from Group B

The
group
stage
fixtures
of
the
Qatar
World
Cup
are
almost
completed
with
viewers
and
fans
getting
an
idea
of
teams
who
will
play
in
the
next
round.
A
bunch
of
teams
in
the
process
have
delivered
some
of
the
best
displays
in
the
competition
although
some
have
not
been
such
lucky.
Despite
some
great
efforts,
there
are
some
teams
that
have
fallen
short
to
make
into
the
next
round.
The Group B contest has been quite similar to it. England produced one the best displays in World Cup history while the USA managed to sail through narrowly from the same group. However, Iran despite all their brilliant efforts were left short while Wales were also quite underwhelming from this group.
Here we have taken a look at these teams' journey in the tournament and their weakness which saw them crashing out of the tournament:
Iran
Marred with political pressure, the Iran squad did a commendable job in the World Cup. The World hailed the squad's resilience to display solidarity with anti-government protesters in the country when they chose not to sing the national anthem ahead of their first game in Qatar against England. They failed to make any mark in the first game, rather were utterly disappointing after a 6-2 drubbing against England.
However, they bounced back significantly in their next game when they beat Wales 2-0, opening the gate for a next-round entry. In the penultimate game, the Asian giants left no stone unturned and produced an even contest. However, their efforts were left short by a single goal from Pulisic which crashed them out of the tournament.
Considering the quality and squad strength, this outcome was expected from their end. The likes of England, the USA as well as Wales, all have been better teams compared to Iran in recent years. But despite the such competition, Iran's performance in this edition has been praiseworthy. Carlos Queiroz's men could have crashed out from the first round however they will surely cherish the famous win over Wales and their positivity from this tournament going forward.
Wales
Another team from the group failed to deliver any promise at all. The British team has not been to the World Cup since 1958. Successive generations of Welsh teams that included some of the biggest names in World football, tried and failed to qualify for the tournament. However, a team led by Gareth Bale made the impossible with the sheer force of will and skill to play a World Cup.