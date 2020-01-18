Fireworks expected as Real Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga

Zidane's formidable defence
Zinedine Zidane's formidable defence has conceded just six goals in those nine matches.
That is a defensive record which has helped make Belgian international keeper Thibaut Courtois the leading contender to take the ‘Zamora' award for La Liga's best goalkeeper this season.
Special for Ramos
This fixture is also always extra special for Real Madrid skipper Ramos, who was born in Seville and started his career at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
The 32-year-old usually has an eventful time against his former club, with four goals scored and 12 yellow cards in 16 La Liga meetings to date. It is also true that he suffered a severe pain in his ankle during the last Real game, so it isnot sure if he will be able to play.
Sevilla's away form
Away form has not been a strength of Sevilla's in recent years, but that has changed under Lopetegui this term. The rojiblancos have the best ‘road-record' in La Liga so far, with 20 points in total from their first 10 away games.
Summer signings Diego Carlos and Fernando have been excellent in defensive roles, while evergreen Argentine playmaker Ever Banega gets better and better.
Reunion
Lopetegui is likely to be extra motivated on Saturday, having had a short spell as Real Madrid coach last season. Sevilla's on loan left-back Sergio Reguilon should also be up for it and will be free to face his ‘parent' club.
Mexico international Javier ‘Chicharito' Hernandez also has a Bernabeu past and will be hoping Lopetegui gives him a chance to feature, although it seems to be some movements around the Mexican striker ahead the current winter transfer market.