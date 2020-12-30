Year in review: Five best attackers in Bundesliga 2020

Kolkata, December 30: For a neutral, Bundesliga is one of the most exciting leagues in the world thanks to the attacking intent of the clubs.
The top tier of German football produces plenty of goals and it is therefore a dream league of attackers.
Here, we look at five best attackers in Bundesliga in the calendar year 2020.
Andre Silva - Eintracht Frankfurt
Frankfurt are currently ninth in the table and also finished ninth last season and to be fair, the whole team is letting down the efforts of their star forward Silva. The 25-year-old has already scored 10 goals while producing four assists in 13 games across all competitions this season.
Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich
Gnabry's form has dropped this season, but his excellent run for Bayern last season particularly in the second half warrants him a place in this list. The 25-year-old scored a total of 23 goals while producing 14 assists across all competitions last season and was a key figure in the Bavarian's Champions League triumph.
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
One of the best players in world football right now, Sancho was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but he remained at the Signal Iduna Park. Even though the England international is yet to open his account in Bundesliga this season, he still has four goals and nine assists in all competitions.
Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
Another jewel in Dortmund's crown, Haaland is also one of the best in the business right now. Very few players had a better 2020 than the Norway wonderkid. The 20-year-old has 33 goals and six assists from just 32 games over the year and looks on his way to become one of the most feared strikers of the game for many years to come.
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Lewandowski is by far the best out and out striker in world football right now. The Poland superstar already has 20 goals and had five assists this season across all competitions in just 18 games and he had 55 goals and 10 assists in 47 games in all competitions last season. The 32-year-old was the deserved winner of FIFA Best Men's Footballer in the year 2020 and is the easy pick for the top spot in this list.