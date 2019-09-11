Five best goalkeepers in FIFA 20 Top 100 Player Ratings

Bengaluru, Sep 11: EA Sports FIFA is one of the most popular games in the world and every year after the season starts, people all over the world wait eagerly for the release of the latest version of the game. And, it is almost time for the release of the FIFA 20 that will come out on September 24. While the game is eagerly awaited by the video game fanatics, it also means a lot to those also who are not typical video game enthusiasts but football fans.
FIFA ratings of their favourite players are something everyone waits eagerly as they come with bragging rights. EA Sports have already announced the FIFA 20 Top 100 Player Ratings and it is already a hot topic amongst fans across the globe.
In this article, we will look at the five best keepers as per the game.
5. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - OVR 88
Neuer used to be the most highly-rated keeper in the world for a long time and even though he is 33 now and has faced a dip in form and struggling with injury issues, the German still remains in top five which is a testament of how good a keeper he still is.
Neuer was the pioneer for the new generation of keepers in the sweeper-keeper role and will forever be remembered as a legend of the game. An overall rating of 88 keeps the World Cup winner for Germany in the top five keepers in FIFA 20.
4. David De Gea (Manchester United) - OVR 89
David De Gea was the best keeper of FIFA 19 with an overall rating of 91 but a dip in form last season has seen his rating getting slashed to 89 which is still enough for him to remain in top five. He had a shambolic last season for a Manchester United team that was equally poor. De Gea has also lost his undisputed no. 1 place for the Spain national team due to his poor form. So a downgrade in overall is quite justified.
3. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - OVR 89
What a debut season the Brazilian had at Liverpool! He won them the Champions League and also won the Premier League Golden Gloves but had to see Liverpool missing the Premier League by just one point to Manchester City. He also won Brazil the Copa America and was awarded the best keeper in the tournament. The Brazilian was rated at 85 in FIFA 19 and has elevated his ratings to 89 which is really deserved.
2. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - OVR 90
Barcelona’s number 1 has a serious shout to be the best goalkeeper in the world. On this year’s game, Ter Stegen is right in amongst it with Jan Oblak and last year’s best goalkeeper David de Gea. The German has been not only brilliant with his decisive saves but also offers much more with his sweeping ability and excellent long-range passing. However, he is really unfortunate to be still behind Neuer in the German side.
1. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - OVR 91
Jan Oblak really deserves to find himself at the top of the pile following his consistency over the years. The 26-year-old Slovenian had a superb season last year, is a key reason to the Atletico Madrid defence conceding the least amount of goals in La Liga last season. He is simply the best shot-stopper in the world and some of the saves he has made in his career will go down in the history books as best saves ever. Oblak has rightfully claimed the spot of the best keeper in the game with an overall rating of 91.